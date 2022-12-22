ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117

Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107

TORONTO (118) Anunoby 10-17 0-0 26, Siakam 9-22 6-8 26, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 10-16 5-5 25, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 18, Young 1-1 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Flynn 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 42-84 15-18 118. CLEVELAND (107) E.Mobley 5-7 0-0 10, Okoro 4-6 5-6 15, Allen...
Washington 125, Sacramento 111

WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125. SACRAMENTO (111) Barnes 4-13 1-2 11, Murray 1-8...
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

MILWAUKEE (100) Allen 1-3 0-0 3, G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 8-11 26, Lopez 10-16 1-2 23, Carter 2-10 1-1 5, Holiday 5-14 6-7 18, Beauchamp 2-6 0-0 6, Nwora 1-1 1-1 3, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Ingles 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-84 17-22 100.
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130

CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134. L.A. LAKERS (130) James 15-23 0-2 34,...
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125

NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128. OKLAHOMA CITY...
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100

Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
Dallas 112, Houston 106

Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Doncic scores season-high 50 points, Mavericks beat Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night. Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.
Indiana 111, Miami 108

Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
Dallas 4, Montreal 2

Dallas013—4 First Period_1, Montreal, Evans 1 (Harris, Pezzetta), 4:04 (pp). Second Period_2, Montreal, Pezzetta 2 (Xhekaj), 2:24. 3, Dallas, Hintz 15 (Benn, Robertson), 15:19 (pp). Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Robertson, Pavelski), 2:27 (pp). 5, Dallas, Johnston 10 (Suter), 15:00 (pp). 6, Dallas, Kiviranta 5, 19:43 (en). Shots on...
Boston hosts Milwaukee for Christmas day matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have gone 14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 118.1 points and has...
Warriors play the Grizzlies on Christmas day

Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession...
