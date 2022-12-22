Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?
The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107
TORONTO (118) Anunoby 10-17 0-0 26, Siakam 9-22 6-8 26, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 10-16 5-5 25, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 18, Young 1-1 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Flynn 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 42-84 15-18 118. CLEVELAND (107) E.Mobley 5-7 0-0 10, Okoro 4-6 5-6 15, Allen...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125. SACRAMENTO (111) Barnes 4-13 1-2 11, Murray 1-8...
Porterville Recorder
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100
MILWAUKEE (100) Allen 1-3 0-0 3, G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 8-11 26, Lopez 10-16 1-2 23, Carter 2-10 1-1 5, Holiday 5-14 6-7 18, Beauchamp 2-6 0-0 6, Nwora 1-1 1-1 3, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Ingles 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-84 17-22 100.
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134. L.A. LAKERS (130) James 15-23 0-2 34,...
Pascal Siakam’s 52-point day ends New York Knicks’ winning streak
The New York Knicks went into Wednesday night with an eight-game winning streak. But Pascal Siakam didn’t care about the
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128. OKLAHOMA CITY...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 112, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic scores season-high 50 points, Mavericks beat Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night. Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 4, Montreal 2
Dallas013—4 First Period_1, Montreal, Evans 1 (Harris, Pezzetta), 4:04 (pp). Second Period_2, Montreal, Pezzetta 2 (Xhekaj), 2:24. 3, Dallas, Hintz 15 (Benn, Robertson), 15:19 (pp). Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Robertson, Pavelski), 2:27 (pp). 5, Dallas, Johnston 10 (Suter), 15:00 (pp). 6, Dallas, Kiviranta 5, 19:43 (en). Shots on...
Porterville Recorder
Boston hosts Milwaukee for Christmas day matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have gone 14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 118.1 points and has...
New York Knicks recently pursued OG Anunoby trade: Evaluating the possible cost
Before their recent hot streak, the New York Knicks reportedly reached out to the Toronto Raptors about a possible OG
Porterville Recorder
Warriors play the Grizzlies on Christmas day
Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession...
Bold Details On Knicks’ Plans For Zach LaVine Trade
The Chicago Bulls will have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. They are performing well under expectations this season, currently 13-18 and on the outside looking in of the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. It would be easy for the organization to convince themselves that...
Report: Indiana Pacers potential trade suitor for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins
Multiple reports have linked the Indiana Pacers to the Atlanta Hawks forward
Comments / 0