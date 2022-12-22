ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Wheeling celebrates its 85th birthday

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center celebrated its 85th birthday on Thursday. It is place that provides essential services to children who are born with all forms of disabilities. The organization has moved around the Wheeling area, from inside the former OVMC building, to the Red Cross Building, and to its own location...
WHEELING, WV
Winter freeze shelter opens Thursday night in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The grand ballroom at Catholic Charities West Virginia is ready for its first night as a winter freeze shelter for the homeless. Doors are open throughout the winter months for the homeless to seek refuge from the plummeting temps. The ballroom is loaded with beds,...
WHEELING, WV
Josh Merriman Memorial Winter Classic takes place at Wheeling Park

WHEELING, W.Va. — The 3rd annual Josh Merriman Memorial Winter Classic took place Thursday at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Skating Rink at Wheeling Park. It was all started by friends of the late Josh Merriman who played hockey with him for many years. "This is a great event...
WHEELING, WV
First 'Law Enforcement Night' a success in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Hoping to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement, the new Youth Center in Moundsville held a night to do just that. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Moundsville Police Department made a stop at the Future of Moundsville Youth Center for Law Enforcement Night. The intention is to build a relationship between the officers and the kids.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Final preparations, pre-salting starts for road crews

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Final preparations were made Thursday for many road care workers including in the Village of Winterville. "Overnight, we're going to be pre-salting before everything starts to freeze," Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella said. "From there, we're just going to be watching as the temperatures start to drop."
WINTERSVILLE, OH
Storm preparedness paid off in Jefferson County, official says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — When Friday started, there was a lot to handle. Flash freezing, high speed winds, and other elements which resulted in power outages. At one point Friday morning in Jefferson County, the county was at 395 outages. That number has since decreased to 20 according to AEP.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Commission reacts to economic development coming to Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County commission met Thursday afternoon, hours after the announcement that a new battery manufacturing facility would be coming to Weirton. Commission President Paul Cowey acknowledged how large of an impact the new economic development will have in the region. In particular, Cowey was prideful that out of 500 sites nationwide, Weirton was chosen as the top site.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

