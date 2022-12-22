Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Wheeling celebrates its 85th birthday
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center celebrated its 85th birthday on Thursday. It is place that provides essential services to children who are born with all forms of disabilities. The organization has moved around the Wheeling area, from inside the former OVMC building, to the Red Cross Building, and to its own location...
WTOV 9
Winter freeze shelter opens Thursday night in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The grand ballroom at Catholic Charities West Virginia is ready for its first night as a winter freeze shelter for the homeless. Doors are open throughout the winter months for the homeless to seek refuge from the plummeting temps. The ballroom is loaded with beds,...
WTOV 9
Josh Merriman Memorial Winter Classic takes place at Wheeling Park
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 3rd annual Josh Merriman Memorial Winter Classic took place Thursday at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Skating Rink at Wheeling Park. It was all started by friends of the late Josh Merriman who played hockey with him for many years. "This is a great event...
WTOV 9
First 'Law Enforcement Night' a success in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Hoping to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement, the new Youth Center in Moundsville held a night to do just that. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Moundsville Police Department made a stop at the Future of Moundsville Youth Center for Law Enforcement Night. The intention is to build a relationship between the officers and the kids.
WTOV 9
Generators may be your friend this weekend, if you take proper precautions
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Something that is interesting about the upcoming artic blast is the speed at which the wind whipping. AEP put out a statement earlier in the week warning folks to make an emergency kit in case the wind knocks out power. Items include, nonperishable food, flashlight...
WTOV 9
Final preparations, pre-salting starts for road crews
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Final preparations were made Thursday for many road care workers including in the Village of Winterville. "Overnight, we're going to be pre-salting before everything starts to freeze," Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella said. "From there, we're just going to be watching as the temperatures start to drop."
WTOV 9
Weather presenting plethora of issues for travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport
The week of Christmas is one of the busiest times for airports, but it also is one filled with uncertainty. Delays, cancelations, as well as the recent severe weather brings stress to travelers trying to make it home for the holidays. “This is the coldest I've seen,” Thomas Wanderer who...
WTOV 9
Storm preparedness paid off in Jefferson County, official says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — When Friday started, there was a lot to handle. Flash freezing, high speed winds, and other elements which resulted in power outages. At one point Friday morning in Jefferson County, the county was at 395 outages. That number has since decreased to 20 according to AEP.
WTOV 9
Commission reacts to economic development coming to Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County commission met Thursday afternoon, hours after the announcement that a new battery manufacturing facility would be coming to Weirton. Commission President Paul Cowey acknowledged how large of an impact the new economic development will have in the region. In particular, Cowey was prideful that out of 500 sites nationwide, Weirton was chosen as the top site.
WTOV 9
In Jefferson County, road crews plowed ahead despite challenges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Snow, ice, frigid temperatures, and high winds all factored in to making it a tough day outside in Steubenville and Jefferson County. But it didn’t stop city employees or those from the Ohio Department of Transportation from plowing ahead. "Our crews have done an...
WTOV 9
Three massive demolition projects in the cards for 2023 in Monroe County
Monroe County — Monroe County is preparing for three massive demolition projects in early 2023, after being awarded millions from the Ohio Department of Development. The county land bank was awarded more than $9 million for the projects, which include the leveling of the old Clarington School. “In the...
WTOV 9
Man on run after eluding deputies serving a warrant in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Earlier Thursday, a man eluded deputies attempting to serve a warrant in Guernsey County. Erik Stillion is wanted on multiple warrants. He was last seen in the Catbird, Soggy Run Road, Robbins Road area wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a hat. Anyone that...
