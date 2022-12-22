Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
WALA-TV FOX10
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Cities on the Eastern Shore braced for the arctic blast by taking some necessary precautions. City parks and piers in Fairhope and Daphne turned off their water to prevent any pipes from bursting. Fairhope posting “restrooms closed” signs on the pier, weatherizing facilities and shutting off...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires broke out Friday across Mobile County. The Fowl River and Theodore-Dawes volunteer fire departments battled a house fire off Bellingrath Road Friday afternoon. According to investigators the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. Also on Friday, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department...
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With just one more day to prepare, farmers are taking the necessary steps to make sure their crops are protected. Greg Burris at Burris Farm Market has seen his share of severe weather in the past 30 years running his business, but as he prepares for this artic blast, his efforts this time may not be enough.
WALA-TV FOX10
10 Caring Gifts collecting art and school supplies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is working on 10 different projects with the Volunteers of America Southeast this holiday season for our 10 Caring Gifts program. We are teaming up with Night Hawk Patrol Services to collect art and supplies. The supplies will go to places like the Community Enrichment...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
WALA-TV FOX10
Potential icy road conditions for drivers this Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers have one more day to prepare for the polar plunge and need to be prepared for potentially icy roads, especially if headed north. State troopers sent out that word of warning tonight. According to ALDOT and ALEA, keep an emergency kit with jumper cables, blankets,...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Here are some tips for keeping power bills in check as mercury plummets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The temperatures are dropping, which means the power bills are rising. For some, it’s a nuisance. For those living paycheck to paycheck, it’s more like a crisis. “The electricity is by far for me is like a stress,” said Janie King, who works as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
