Students will return to University of Idaho in 2023 with added safety measures

Mental health resources available for University of Idaho students during winter break
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than a month since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed less than a mile away from the University of Idaho (UI) campus. With no suspect identified and UI students home for winter break, mental health resources are still available...
National media becomes 'aggressive' toward Moscow residents
MOSCOW, Idaho - With all of the speculation and rumors floating around online surrounding the Moscow homicides, there’s also been a great deal of sensationalism on the national level. According to residents in Moscow, some people related to the case have been harassed and even followed home by national...
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
WSU police identify officer who shot suspect during SWAT standoff
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department (WSUPD) has identified the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening to kill his roommates on Dec. 15. On Wednesday, WSUPD confirmed Sergeant Brett Boyd ultimately shot and killed the man at the Coffee House Apartments at about...
Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic
Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
'You can't leave him open': Washington State guard Jabe Mullins hits game-winning 3, Cougars top George Washington in Hawaii
Washington State’s 3-point sharpshooter was quiet for much of the night, but when it counted most, Jabe Mullins delivered. The junior guard drained a go-ahead triple with 3 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 66-64 victory over George Washington University on Thursday during the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
