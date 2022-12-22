ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Students will return to University of Idaho in 2023 with added safety measures

By Mariah Valles, NonStop Local KHQ Senior Producer
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

National media becomes 'aggressive' toward Moscow residents

MOSCOW, Idaho - With all of the speculation and rumors floating around online surrounding the Moscow homicides, there’s also been a great deal of sensationalism on the national level. According to residents in Moscow, some people related to the case have been harassed and even followed home by national...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSU police identify officer who shot suspect during SWAT standoff

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department (WSUPD) has identified the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening to kill his roommates on Dec. 15. On Wednesday, WSUPD confirmed Sergeant Brett Boyd ultimately shot and killed the man at the Coffee House Apartments at about...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

'You can't leave him open': Washington State guard Jabe Mullins hits game-winning 3, Cougars top George Washington in Hawaii

Washington State’s 3-point sharpshooter was quiet for much of the night, but when it counted most, Jabe Mullins delivered. The junior guard drained a go-ahead triple with 3 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 66-64 victory over George Washington University on Thursday during the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy