The City of Flagstaff invites members of the public to attend a meet and greet event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at Public Works Core Services building (3200 W Rte 66) to meet the final candidate for the position of Public Works Director. The City received 10 applications and invited three candidates to interview for the position. The City invited one candidate to participate in the meet and greet event.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO