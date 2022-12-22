Read full article on original website
Dragonwoman
2d ago
Just imagine what they're not caught doing and this is an all restaurants
fox10phoenix.com
Girl pulled from Scottsdale backyard pool
The girl, according to officials, was found in the water at a home near Shea Boulevard and the Loop 101 on the night of Dec. 22. The girl, who is believed to be in the water for about five minutes, was taken to the hospital.
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction
PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
FD: 3-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Scottsdale pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale Thursday evening, according to Scottsdale firefighters. Authorities said when emergency crews arrived at the home near 84th and Cholla Streets, bystanders were performing CPR on the child. Firefighters said...
AZFamily
Chandler man gets to hear Christmas display after life-changing surgery
Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Sky Harbor flyers share secrets to avoid struggle while traveling. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Flight delays and cancellations are the...
Valley spa owner warning others after losing $800 in unpaid balance
PHOENIX — A warning for small business owners from Rosal Lopez, owner of Bellissima Skin in Phoenix. She has owned the med spa for roughly three months and was recently hit with an $800 loss after a new client left the facility without paying. Lopez is hoping that spreading...
Beloved Valley toy store to close due to inflation
A beloved Scottsdale toy store says inflation is what caused them to finally run out of batteries after more than two decades.
How Phoenix's deep cleaning in 'The Zone' encampment is holding up one week later
PHOENIX — It’s as simple as a tree for Christina Clemmons to add some flare to a bleak situation. "We get so much Colgate and stuff," she said, referring to the packaged toothbrushes decorating her three-foot fake tree at the front of her encampment space in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Mint Cannabis Surprises Four Valley Families With Some Green for the Holidays
A green van pulled up to a tidy brick Mesa home on the morning of December 21, and out hopped a real-life Santa Claus — the co-owner and COO of Mint Cannabis, Raul Molina — and three employee "elves" bearing a Christmas surprise. They knocked on the door,...
AZFamily
Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
Real-life grinch targets horse rescue in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch was caught on camera taking what is believed to be a donation package from a Gilbert horse rescue just days after the non-profit noticed they were missing a week’s worth of mail. On December 19, security cameras at Wildhorse Ranch Rescue caught...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
'Our way to have one last drink with him': Friends of deceased Valley chef create special beer in his honor
PHOENIX — Beloved local chef Jose Jimenez’s legacy is being remembered by his friends and family through beer. Nearly a month after his body was found in a canal near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, the "No Way Jose IPA" was crafted, brewed, and canned to honor Jimenez's memory.
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility
Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
AZFamily
Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down NB Loop 101 near Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed the northbound lanes on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
fox10phoenix.com
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates
With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
Glendale Star
Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
