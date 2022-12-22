Read full article on original website
Under the weather: Warmer temperatures and rain coming just in time for Christmas weekend
Happy winter, everyone! We’ve officially passed the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, signaling the start of astronomical winter. And boy, has it felt like winter around here for the past several days. You can just take a step outside and it shocks you...
Lynnwood scout troop offering free Christmas tree recycling Jan. 7-8
Lynnwood Boy Scout Troop 304 serves the community every year by picking up and recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season free of charge. The scouts take the trees to ecotreeNW, where they are chipped so they can be reused as mulch and bark. If you receive a hanger on...
Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
Reader view: A generous community comes forward
Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages four gift-giving trees to support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) program. This long-standing Rotary project allows CASA advocates the ability to provide gifts from generous donors for infants, children or teens who are victims of alleged sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect.
One dead, two critically injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning
South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one individual and left two others in critical condition Saturday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., South County Fire received calls of a fire at the Lynnwood Townhouse apartments in the 6700 block of 196th Street Southwest – the same apartment complex where a fire claimed the lives of two children in 2019. When firefighters arrived on scene, four units were already engulfed in flames, said South County Fire Public Information Officer Shawneri Guzman.
City: How to properly dispose of motor oil, Styrofoam and medical needles
Earlier this year, the City of Lynnwood reached out to residents wanting to know what questions they had regarding odd recycling items. Residents sent in their questions, and staff compiled a list of the most popular household items that people may not be sure how to properly dispose of. Motor...
South County Fire educator Jennye Cooper honored by Target Zero
South County Fire Public Educator Jennye Cooper received the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Public Education Award for 2022. The task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. Cooper has been a main contributor to Target Zero’s outreach and education efforts. She has created successful social media awareness campaigns on pedestrian safety, distracted driving and child passenger safety. Messages and graphics she developed have been shared by police and other public safety agencies in Snohomish County and across the state.
Restaurant News: Korean cafe Pot + Pan complements Olympus Spa experience
I have to say that this is an unusual review for Restaurant News because Pot + Pan, the Korean cafe inside the Olympus Spa, is only available for women over 13 years of age. That’s because the Olympus Spa on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is open only to women. It is a magical place. I’ve been going there several times per year since I moved to Edmonds in 2001. Every time I go, I leave feeling renewed — it’s the perfect mini staycation.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 11-17, 2022
18600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. 20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a call of an assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping. 19400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving. 19720 block 48th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported. 19900 block...
Season’s greetings from your trusted news team
Holiday wishes from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications: My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for...
Art Beat: Cascade Symphony Orchestra concerts and a call for art
As we head into the last few weeks of 2022, here is some art-related news to put on your radar for the coming year. Cascade Symphony Orchestra Presents “Capriccio Espagnole” and their Children’s Concert: “Ferdinand, The Bull”. Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Capriccio Espagnole.
