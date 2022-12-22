Read full article on original website
Albany girls hoops remains undefeated; routes Rome Free Academy
The Albany Falcons had four players score in double figures in their 67-60 win over Rome Free Academy Friday afternoon.
WKTV
SPORTS 12-22-22; Oneida handles Whitesboro on the hardwood, notches third consecutive win
Dolgeville 70, Oppenheim-Ephrata/St. Johnsville 36.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award
Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it occurred would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville,...
glensidelocal.com
Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse
Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
LaNorris Sellers Flips From Syracuse, Signs With South Carolina
Class of 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment and signed with South Carolina, he announced on Friday. Sellers had been committed to Syracuse since March, but elected to stay in-state when the Gamecocks decided to start recruiting him over the last month or so. The decision ...
orangefizz.net
Syracuse Has the ACC’s Worst Recruiting Class
After National Signing Day, if you look at rankings, then, by every standard, Syracuse’s 2023 class is bad. How bad? 247Sports ranked it the worst in the ACC and 69th in the nation. There are only three power five schools behind SU: Indiana (70th), Kansas (76th) and Cal (84th).
College Football News
Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
waer.org
Syracuse and the county receive funding to improve housing and downtown
Both the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will receive funding from the Restore New York initiative for projects that target blight and revitalize downtown Syracuse. The city will get $1.5 million for its Washington Square Project. The northside development will create over 200 housing units ranging from the regular market rate to affordable rental options.
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
