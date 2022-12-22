Teresa Giudice, Joe & Melissa Gorga Come To Blows Before Wedding In 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Trailer

Bravo

This may be the final nail in the coffin for Teresa Giudice 's relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga .

In the trailer for the highly anticipated Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey , set to premiere Tuesday, February 7, the siblings along with their respective spouses, Luis Ruelas and Melissa Gorga , clash ahead of the Skinny Italian author's headline-making wedding to the businessman — resulting in the contractor and the boutique owner to skip out on attending the nuptials .

"[Melissa's] always wanted to keep me and my brother apart — she got her wish," Teresa can be heard saying in a voiceover as footage from her and Luis' August wedding rolls.

In the preview, Melissa yells at her sister-in-law, asking, "I'm the bad guy now? What do I need to prove to you?" before Joe and his almost brother-in-law could be seen about to come to blows during a heated exchange.

The new installment of the beloved franchise will also welcome two new cast members, Danielle Cabral , and Rachel Fuda , along with returning wives Teresa, Melissa, Dolores Catania , Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin . Jackie Goldschneider will return in a "friend of" role along with newbie Jennifer Fessler .

Tensions continue to remain high between frenemies Margaret and Jennifer, as the Macbeth collection founder tells the Ultimate Beauty Pillow founder "You don't have any f---ing friends," to which Jennifer responds, "I have a family, which is something you'd never f***ing know what it's like to have!"

On a positive note, Dolores introduces the new man in her life, Paul Connell , whom she began dating earlier this year, to the group. Despite finally having the love she deserves, her ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr ., seems to be a bit jealous.

"Everyone thinks [my ex-husband] Frank's the man in my life, but he's not," the philanthropist tells the girls about her new boyfriend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo