BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you missed the festival earlier this month, you have another chance to attend Festival of the Bondfires in St. James Parish. Their annual Lighting on the Bondfires For Papa Noel event takes place on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. It is recommended that you arrive well before 6:00pm to get a good spot to see everything. The fires will be lit at 7:00pm. Parking is available in lots along LA 641.

SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO