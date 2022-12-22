Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
theadvocate.com
Cocktails and Caroling in St. Francisville
The Town of St. Francisville, local merchants, and area voices joined forces Dec. 16 to present Cocktails and Caroling. Several local businesses got the ball rolling before sunset with cocktails and refreshments during a festive shopping hour. The Rev. Brad Doyle, pastor of Our Lady Mount Carmel Catholic Church and...
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man shot during brawl after his father's funeral in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man was shot after a fight broke out after his father's funeral in rural West Feliciana Parish on Monday. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting at a home on LA 966 in St. Francisville on Monday, Dec. 19. At the scene, deputies found 51-year-old Michael Lancaster of Spanish Fort, Alabama, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
theadvocate.com
Listen to Papa Noel read 'Cajun Night Before Christmas': 'Ha, Gaston! Ha, Tiboy!'
The beloved Louisiana children's book, "The Cajun Night Before Christmas," celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It tells the story of a muskrat-clad St. Nick visiting the bayou. Instead of a sleigh, he has a skiff pulled by eight alligators with names like Gaston, Pierre, Suzette and Renee. The tale,...
Louisiana's Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
Frigid temperatures and brutal wind chill values have Louisiana shivering this Christmas weekend, but is this the coldest? Here's what we found out.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
KPLC TV
Warming Station (5)
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago.
theadvocate.com
Construction to begin on first mile of long-awaited West Shore Lake Pontchartrain levee
Construction is expected to begin in March on the first mile of the long-awaited West Shore Lake Pontchartrain hurricane levee, following the award by the Army Corps of Engineers of a $9.4 million contract this week to Lemoine-Frazier LLC of Lafayette. The project has been on the books in one...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Visit Festival of the Bondfires on Christmas Eve
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you missed the festival earlier this month, you have another chance to attend Festival of the Bondfires in St. James Parish. Their annual Lighting on the Bondfires For Papa Noel event takes place on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. It is recommended that you arrive well before 6:00pm to get a good spot to see everything. The fires will be lit at 7:00pm. Parking is available in lots along LA 641.
Louisiana Will Spotlight Lainey Wilson On Rose Parade Float
To say that Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson is popular right now is like saying the Arctic Blast that's hit our area is a little nippy. The thirty year old Wilson is from the small, rural town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 254, which is just southeast of Monroe, and as of late, she's one of the hottest country performers in all of Nashville.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver. Geismar, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on LA 928 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on December 22, 2022, resulted in the death of a 62-year-old unrestrained driver from Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 22, 2022, that soon...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Louisiana ticket wins $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot grows to $510 million after no winners
The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year will have its next drawing on Friday evening.
KPLC TV
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board
On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
