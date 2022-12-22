ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cocktails and Caroling in St. Francisville

The Town of St. Francisville, local merchants, and area voices joined forces Dec. 16 to present Cocktails and Caroling. Several local businesses got the ball rolling before sunset with cocktails and refreshments during a festive shopping hour. The Rev. Brad Doyle, pastor of Our Lady Mount Carmel Catholic Church and...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man shot during brawl after his father's funeral in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man was shot after a fight broke out after his father's funeral in rural West Feliciana Parish on Monday. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting at a home on LA 966 in St. Francisville on Monday, Dec. 19. At the scene, deputies found 51-year-old Michael Lancaster of Spanish Fort, Alabama, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Warming Station (5)

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

Visit Festival of the Bondfires on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you missed the festival earlier this month, you have another chance to attend Festival of the Bondfires in St. James Parish. Their annual Lighting on the Bondfires For Papa Noel event takes place on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. It is recommended that you arrive well before 6:00pm to get a good spot to see everything. The fires will be lit at 7:00pm. Parking is available in lots along LA 641.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Will Spotlight Lainey Wilson On Rose Parade Float

To say that Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson is popular right now is like saying the Arctic Blast that's hit our area is a little nippy. The thirty year old Wilson is from the small, rural town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 254, which is just southeast of Monroe, and as of late, she's one of the hottest country performers in all of Nashville.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board

On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

