Parade

50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season

Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
shorelocalnews.com

Cost saving Christmas activities

The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
Motherly

This is not a drill: CoComelon is on Cameo just in time for Christmas!

Technology and its wonders never fails to amaze little ones. But, the chance to see their favorite characters come to life on the screen and hear a personalized message just for them, well, that’s guaranteed to bring the most adorable smile to their little faces. Variety just announced that...
New York Post

Beware of these four holiday scams

It’s a busy time of year for everyone. You may be planning your meals for hosting or traveling to see loved ones, and you’re more likely than not starting to think about gifts to buy before the new year. Scammers know how easy it is to catch you off guard during this time of year, so we’re here to warn you about 4 of the most common ways you can become a victim around the holidays.  4 common holiday scams to watch out 1. Package delivery scam With the holiday season in full swing, the end-of-year sales have begun and you probably have already started your holiday shopping...
The Independent

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Next Avenue

The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder

Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.
thededicatedhouse.com

Jewel Tone Christmas Office

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Working from home, I spend the majority of my day in my office. So, of course I had to decorate it for Christmas. This will probably be the last year I will decorate this tree with ornaments. More on that later on in the post. So, let’s get to it, shall we?
Parade

40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright

More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
fox56news.com

Best Christmas wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
New York Post

This is what people think makes the holidays festive

According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground.  A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
pethelpful.com

Dachshunds Totally Obliterate Mom's Christmas Decor and It's Epic

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you think of dogs that are capable of causing a lot of damage to a home, you probably think of large dogs like German Shepherds or Rottweilers. No one would ever suspect anything tiny and so, um, low-to-the-ground like the sweetly unassuming good-natured Dacshund. Welp, that would be your first mistake.
psychologytoday.com

Christmas Shopping for Children With Depression

Toys offer meaningful experiences for children who struggle with depression. Toys that encourage identification and expression of feelings are helpful. For children, toys are their words and play is their conversation. Shopping for toys during the holiday season always takes a bit of resourcefulness. You need to learn what’s new,...
Media TV

Coping With Grief During the Holidays

It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
MINNESOTA STATE

