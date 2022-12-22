ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps

A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
CLEVELAND, OH
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
Law & Crime

N.C. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter with Chloroform So He Could Get High

A 37-year-old North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II on Monday pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the death of young Mariah Woods, authorities announced. A judge in Onslow County consequently ordered Kimrey to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, as per a plea agreement reached between defense attorneys and prosecutors with the county district attorney’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced

A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
SPANAWAY, WA
Law & Crime

Montana Cold Case Murder: Skull, Pelvic Bones and Femur Linked to Wisconsin Man Missing Since 1976

Who killed Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis? That is the question investigators are asking after they finally identified human remains in a decades-old case. Fearful of going to jail on a marijuana case, the 22-year-old Ellis left his home state of Wisconsin, only to wind up dead in in Carbon County, Montana, authorities say. Now investigators want to talk to anyone who knew him in the 1970s. They hope they might learn information pointing them toward the culprit or culprits.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations

A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
PEARL, MS
rolling out

Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting

On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

