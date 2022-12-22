Who killed Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis? That is the question investigators are asking after they finally identified human remains in a decades-old case. Fearful of going to jail on a marijuana case, the 22-year-old Ellis left his home state of Wisconsin, only to wind up dead in in Carbon County, Montana, authorities say. Now investigators want to talk to anyone who knew him in the 1970s. They hope they might learn information pointing them toward the culprit or culprits.

