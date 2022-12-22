Read full article on original website
Mississippi man pleads guilty to burning cross in yard to intimidate Black family
DoJ says Axel Cox ‘admitted he burned cross because of the victims’ race and because they were occupying a home next to his’
'Times Square killer' pleads guilty to 1 woman's murder and admits killing 4 others
A man known as the "Times Square Killer" -- already serving life for murder -- admitted five additional cold-case killings Monday in a New York court.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
NOLA.com
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Man accused of dismembering infant daughter found after 2-week search
A Connecticut man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter was found and arrested Friday, after a two-week search by Connecticut and federal authorities, and arraigned on murder charges Monday. Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck, Conn., man, was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of...
Daily Beast
Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal
A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
N.C. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter with Chloroform So He Could Get High
A 37-year-old North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II on Monday pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the death of young Mariah Woods, authorities announced. A judge in Onslow County consequently ordered Kimrey to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, as per a plea agreement reached between defense attorneys and prosecutors with the county district attorney’s office.
Cops Paralyzed a Black Man When They Arrested Him. They’re Finally Getting Charged.
The five New Haven Police Department police officers who were part of the arrest and transport that left a Black man paralyzed from the chest down in June will face misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges, Connecticut state prosecutors announced Monday. The charges against officers Oscar Diaz, Jocelyn Lavandier, Ronald Pressley, Luis...
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Chronicle
Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced
A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
Missouri Executes Man For 2005 Murder Of Police Officer Despite Sentencing Controversy
Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005, but said he received the death penalty because of his race. A special prosecutor assigned to the case agreed, but the courts overruled the recommendation. A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer...
Montana Cold Case Murder: Skull, Pelvic Bones and Femur Linked to Wisconsin Man Missing Since 1976
Who killed Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis? That is the question investigators are asking after they finally identified human remains in a decades-old case. Fearful of going to jail on a marijuana case, the 22-year-old Ellis left his home state of Wisconsin, only to wind up dead in in Carbon County, Montana, authorities say. Now investigators want to talk to anyone who knew him in the 1970s. They hope they might learn information pointing them toward the culprit or culprits.
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Execution Day for man who killed Mo. police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations
A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
