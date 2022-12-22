Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Related
WNCT
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. WNCT's Courtney Layton reports he was in pretty bad shape but is better now and is looking for a new home. ‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt...
thewashingtondailynews.com
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
ENC Pride: Drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event for New Year’s Eve scheduled to be held by ENC Pride has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be held at The Garage in New Bern on New Year’s Eve from 3-5:30 p.m. On its Facebook page on Wednesday, ENC Pride posted information about the event being canceled. […]
WITN
Massive storms are rolling across the U.S. cancelling thousands of flights
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tis the season for travel, with AAA reporting that nearly 113 million Americans will hit the roads or take to the skies this Christmas. But nasty weather is already snarling plans for thousands of people, especially those trying to fly home for the holidays. Currently, over 2,000...
publicradioeast.org
Cats euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters
Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. At some facilities, that rate is over 90%. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six more...
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
wcti12.com
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
WITN
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
publicradioeast.org
Police say ENC business owner was manufacturing cocaine in kitchen of the business
Deputies say a Vanceboro business owner was making more than covers and cushions for boats, and his side hustle sent him to jail. Clayton Wright, owner of C & D Canvas in Vanceboro, was charged with several drug crimes after Craven County deputies searched his vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
Comments / 0