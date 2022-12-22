ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. WNCT's Courtney Layton reports he was in pretty bad shape but is better now and is looking for a new home. ‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt...
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

I’ll be home for Christmas

The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
MONROE, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
WINDSOR, NC
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Cats euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters

Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. At some facilities, that rate is over 90%. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six more...
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC
WITN

Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Down power lines close Lenoir County Road

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy