Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
The end of the year doesn't have a lot of news. Welcome to the 464th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Happy holidays, and here are the big headlines from the last week:. Our own Andrew Grush took a good, hard look at gaming on a Chromebook. He found that it was actually pretty decent, and there is some hope for Chrome OS as a gaming platform. However, there are still some kinks to work out, as noted in his article linked above. Give it a read.
Android Authority
Crunchyroll showing a black screen? Here's how to fix it
Get back to your favorite anime with these quick fixes. Crunchyroll is a terrific streaming service. The Sony-owned streamer hosts a huge selection of anime and other popular content. It’s not immune to technical issue though. One of the most common problems users encounter is a black screen where their videos should be. So, why is crunchyroll showing a black screen? Below, we break down why you’re seeing a black screen. We also offer tips on how to fix it. Read on to get rid of the black screen and get back to streaming your favorite anime.
Android Authority
How does AirDrop work? Our experts have answers
Let's demystify the magic of AirDrop by analyzing how it functions. Most of us know and use Apple’s AirDrop feature to wirelessly share files, photos, and more between nearby Mac and iOS devices. But how does it work? It’s not like those files are literally dropped through the air, after all. Although, the name creates a concept close enough to the truth for people to grasp its function. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of the underlying technology of AirDrop and how it works.
Android Authority
Google might be hitting the panic button to protect Search from ChatGPT
Google is preparing itself for the possibility of disastrous industry disruption. Google sees the sudden rise in the popularity of AI tools as potentially the biggest threat to its Search business in years. CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly stopped the work of numerous groups within the company to address this threat.
Android Authority
The most underrated smartphones of 2022
From Asus to Vivo and beyond, here are a few prominent devices that flew under the radar. Big-name smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Google all delivered arguably evolutionary upgrades for the most part in 2022. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty to like about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14, and Google Pixel 7 series.
Android Authority
We voted, you voted: Everyone loves a Pixel camera, Xperia not so much
Our blind camera test reveals we all love Pixels but are not so hot on Xperias. One of us has a secret crush on the iPhone. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a worthy winner of our Reader’s Choice for best camera phone of 2022. But as well as polling our beloved readership, we asked our Android Authority team members to vote in the same blind shootout as well.
Android Authority
Missing in action: The smartphones we didn't see in 2022
From Apple to Samsung, these phones didn't see the light of day in 2022. There was no shortage of quality smartphones in 2022. The high-end segment played host to top-notch devices like the Galaxy S22 line and Pixel 7 series. Meanwhile, wallet-conscious consumers could choose handsets like the Redmi Note 11 series and Pixel 6a.
Android Authority
Why does my printer say "offline" and how to fix it
Fix your printer problems with these quick steps. Printers continue to be a requirement in many households. Many banks, government services, schools, and other businesses ask for physical copies of forms and other documents, and many people still prefer using paper to study or work. The artistically inclined might also want to print physical copies of their photos or digital art. There are many reasons why people still need printers. But printers also find a way to stop working at the most inopportune moments. If you are getting a “printer offline” error, here’s how to fix it and bring it back online.
