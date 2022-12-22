ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season

Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
People

All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert

Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
ComicBook

Chips Ahoy! Celebrates the New Year and Their 60th Birthday With New Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies

The New Year is almost hear and Chips Ahoy! is ready to party. On Thursday, the beloved cookie brand announced the introduction of a new cookie variety set to hit store shelves in January, Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. The flavor is inspired by best sort of celebration — the brand's upcoming 60th birthday — because even cookies deserve birthday cake.
Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
The Daily South

Dairy Queen's Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back, Plus A Brand New Holiday Treat

'Tis the season for a treat or two. While Christmas pinwheels, cornflake wreaths, cranberry Christmas cake, classic eggnog, and eggnog french toast casserole are all delicious, Dairy Queen has the answer for when you want a festive dessert but don’t feel like making it yourself. Once again, DQ has...
BHG

Cozy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Ideas to Kick Off the Holiday

Talk about a gift: These easy Christmas breakfast casseroles will help you feed a crowd—without the fuss of acting as a short-order cook over a skillet whipping up omelets or stack upon stack of pancakes. Many of our best festive morning meals are even overnight Christmas breakfast casseroles, so you can get a headstart on Christmas Eve. Others are easy Christmas breakfast casseroles you can whip up in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. Whether you prefer sweet or savory Christmas morning breakfast casseroles, we have an option that will satisfy. Zero wrapping required!
