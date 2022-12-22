ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
The Independent

Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal

A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (24th December)

We are just on the cusp of Christmas and the Festive Period, but things continue at Economy Class and Beyond as we dive into last week’s headlines. Kevin’s travel tip: Patience and planning will be virtues you need over the festive period. Allow time, but plan ahead. UK...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…

American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
TravelPulse

Porter Welcomes First Two Embraer E195-E2 Jets

The first two of 50 Embraer E195-E2 jets ordered by Porter Airlines have been delivered in a ceremony at Embraer's headquarters in Brazil. The airline’s new E195-E2 fleet will launch a new economy product that Porter says “aims to challenge the economy offering of every North American airline, with a new level of generosity and thoughtful service not seen in contemporary economy air travel.”
aircargonews.net

Final Boeing 747 leaves Everett Factory

The last Boeing 747, a B747-8 freighter version, has left the company’s widebody factory in advance of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023. Said Kim Smith, Boeing Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs: “For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come.”
BoardingArea

All The 2022 Airline Holiday Videos

Christmas is upon us once again. This year has been a strong year for most airlines, with a boomerang of post-pandemic traffic lifting carriers after two years of tepid demand. Many airlines have released special holiday videos this year. I have compiled them into one place for your viewing pleasure. I wish each of you a very Merry Christmas.
touristmeetstraveler.com

France To Ban Short-Haul Flights From Paris To Three Destinations

Recently, the European Commission approved France’s decision to limit air traffic by banning short-haul domestic flights. Basically, if the same route takes less than 2.5 hours by train, it will no longer be a flight route. If you are planning a trip to France, read on to find out if this latest decision will affect your vacation.
BoardingArea

The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

