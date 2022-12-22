Read full article on original website
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Skip The Line! Alaska Airlines Becomes The First U.S. Airline To Launch Electronic Bag Tags
Alaska Airlines passengers can skip the line at the baggage check counter with the airline’s electronic bag tag program launch. This makes Alaska Airlines the first airline in the United States to use electronic bag tag technology. International airlines such as China Southern, Lufthansa, and KLM currently use this technology.
American Airlines is breaking up with one of its regional carriers — and the pilot shortage is partly to blame
Mesa CEO Jonathan Ornstein said American would not cover the costs of increased pilot pay and said his carrier was losing $5 million a month.
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal
A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (24th December)
We are just on the cusp of Christmas and the Festive Period, but things continue at Economy Class and Beyond as we dive into last week’s headlines. Kevin’s travel tip: Patience and planning will be virtues you need over the festive period. Allow time, but plan ahead. UK...
American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…
American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
Porter Welcomes First Two Embraer E195-E2 Jets
The first two of 50 Embraer E195-E2 jets ordered by Porter Airlines have been delivered in a ceremony at Embraer's headquarters in Brazil. The airline’s new E195-E2 fleet will launch a new economy product that Porter says “aims to challenge the economy offering of every North American airline, with a new level of generosity and thoughtful service not seen in contemporary economy air travel.”
Final Boeing 747 leaves Everett Factory
The last Boeing 747, a B747-8 freighter version, has left the company’s widebody factory in advance of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023. Said Kim Smith, Boeing Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs: “For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come.”
All The 2022 Airline Holiday Videos
Christmas is upon us once again. This year has been a strong year for most airlines, with a boomerang of post-pandemic traffic lifting carriers after two years of tepid demand. Many airlines have released special holiday videos this year. I have compiled them into one place for your viewing pleasure. I wish each of you a very Merry Christmas.
France To Ban Short-Haul Flights From Paris To Three Destinations
Recently, the European Commission approved France’s decision to limit air traffic by banning short-haul domestic flights. Basically, if the same route takes less than 2.5 hours by train, it will no longer be a flight route. If you are planning a trip to France, read on to find out if this latest decision will affect your vacation.
Flight Cancellations Approach 5,000 In USA, As Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc On Holiday Travel
As we enter the 5:00 pm ET hour, nearly 5,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been cancelled so far today alone thanks to freakishly cold winter weather. Nearly 5,000 Flights Cancelled Today In USA Due To Winter Weather. 4,979 flights have been cancelled so far...
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Heathrow Airport Reports Zero Wait Time For Passengers to Clear Immigration Despite Border Force Strike
Heathrow Airport reported zero wait times for arriving passengers to get through immigration during the peak morning rush on Christmas Eve despite a walkout by nearly a thousand Border Force officers in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security. It had been feared that queues would quickly build up...
