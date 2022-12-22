ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Police: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for robbery for 2nd time this month

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iez4A_0jquacec00

The father of a 6-year-old Saugerties girl who was found hidden with her mother under a staircase in her grandfather's home has been arrested for the second time in two weeks.

Kirk Shultis Jr. was arrested earlier this month in connection with a string of burglaries.

Police say he's been charged in connection with a burglary at a house last September.

Officers say someone broke into a home and stole items including jewelry, paintings and $75,000 in cash.

Shultis, who was already being held in the Ulster County Jail, was arraigned on the new charge and sent back to jail.

He still faces charges in connection with the case of 6-year-old Paislee Shultis.

RELATED: Paislee Shultis case

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Assault in Saugerties injured local business owners, one suspect apprehended

Weeks ago, on Dec. 6, 2022, Saugerties police were dispatched to Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Dr. in Barclay Heights after receiving a report of “two individuals assaulting the business owners”. Today police announced both suspects have been identified, with one arrested (Joseph M. Wilson, 30, of Saugerties) and the other (Robert Nuzzo, 28, of Lake Katrine) having been issued a warrant after likely leaving the state.
SAUGERTIES, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Five charged following attempted Napanee break-in

Five individuals, including two people from Kingston and another from Napanee, are facing charges from Ontario Provincial Police after they were called to an attempted break-and-enter early Tuesday morning. The OPP said that at about 6:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted break-and-enter at a residence on Dundas...
KINGSTON, NY
Eyewitness News

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV last summer

SAUGERTIES – A Town of Saugerties man was arrested on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after he admitted to stealing an ATV from a residence on George Sickle Road back in August. Police conducted an investigation at 171 Churchland Road where they located the...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties ATV thief apprehended, charged with felonies, police say

Four months after an ATV disappeared from a private residence on George Sickle Road, Saugerties police report they have located the stolen vehicle and charged Edmund A. Drumm, 31, of Saugerties with two felonies related to its theft. On Aug. 22, 2022, Saugerties police fielded a complaint involving a stolen...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting

SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WNYT

Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder

The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy