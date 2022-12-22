Police: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for robbery for 2nd time this month

The father of a 6-year-old Saugerties girl who was found hidden with her mother under a staircase in her grandfather's home has been arrested for the second time in two weeks.

Kirk Shultis Jr. was arrested earlier this month in connection with a string of burglaries.

Police say he's been charged in connection with a burglary at a house last September.

Officers say someone broke into a home and stole items including jewelry, paintings and $75,000 in cash.

Shultis, who was already being held in the Ulster County Jail, was arraigned on the new charge and sent back to jail.

He still faces charges in connection with the case of 6-year-old Paislee Shultis.

