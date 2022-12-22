Bronx girl returns home for holidays after spending last Christmas hospitalized

One special young girl from the Bronx will get to spend the holidays with her family after spending it in the hospital last year.

For Bronx seventh grader Kamila Leon, Christmas looked very different in 2021. She had to celebrate the holidays from the hospital after being diagnosed with a knee abnormality.

The dancer and basketball player says she often fell, limped and had knee pain for years that doctors dismissed. She says it wasn’t until she visited Dr. Eric Fornari at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore that she learned her meniscus was abnormally shaped since birth.

Two surgeries and six months in in-patient rehab, Dr. Fornari says it’s very special to see Leon back on her feet.

“With her hard work and persistence over the course of a year, it’s wonderful to see that she’s doing so well,” said Fornari.