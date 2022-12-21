– The Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) recognizes FOCUS SOCIAL CLUB, as the December 2022 Location of the Month. The Focus Social Club, located in Ward 6 on the historic H Street Corridor, located in Northeast Washington DC is a visually appealing location for a special event or media production. The look, feel and atmosphere at the Focus Social Club combines rustic exposed brick walls and lush greenery, provides a dynamic visual backdrop for multitude of dramatic, non-fiction, or still photography shoots.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO