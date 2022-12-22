Read full article on original website
News 12
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood. Gloria Brown tells News 12 the greatest joy in life during this time is to give back. Through her job as an assistant minister at English Chapel Cathedral of Miracles, Brown and...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
News 12
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
News 12
Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport
Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
Fallen Yonkers PD Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's home mortgage paid off by nonprofit
The department says the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visited the family, spent a good amount of time with them and then told them they're one of over 40 families getting some help from the foundation this holiday season.
Northwell Health employees give back to family facing their first Christmas without their husband, father
Employees donated over $1,700 for toys and gift certificates for the family.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Freeport mayor gives update on flooding conditions
Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy speaks to News 12 about flooding concerns in the village.
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
News 12
Dog alerts family to fire in Bardonia house, family escapes uninjured
A Bardonia family says their dog alerted them to a fire in their home early Saturday morning. Stephanie Mulhall says she put her two children to sleep before she and her husband went to bed Friday evening. "About...1:35 a.m. to 1:40 a.m., our dog started scratching at our door. We...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
News 12
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
Police seek porch pirate suspect in Bridgeport
Packages were stolen off porches on Grovers and Courtland avenues around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
News 12
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A Long Islander tried to make the best of a bad situation amid the stormy weather. A kayaker ventured out into the floodwaters outside his Wantagh home Friday morning. A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision on Route 7 in Norwalk
Police say Monehm Pierre's car veered off the road and onto the shoulder of the right lane.
