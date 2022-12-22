Read full article on original website
Families celebrate Christmas at Ryves Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Families in the valley went to Ryves Youth center for a fun, magical evening filled with Christmas cheer. People enjoyed dinner during a live musical performance by local artists. Children shopped for loved ones in Santa’s workshop. They also wrapped gifts and took pictures with Santa.
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
Local boy and grandmother make, deliver gifts to Union Hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pediatric patients and a local hospital received a very special surprise Wednesday for the holidays thanks to a young boy’s generous heart. 11-year-old Owen Farnsworth and his grandmother Patti Farnsworth delivered totes filled with toys and teddy bears to Union Hospital’s pediatric unit. Farnsworth dressed up as Santa Claus for […]
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
Local food bank has a change in leadership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed that leadership role to sister Maureen […]
Jeep Junkies help deliver Meals on (bigger) Wheels amid bad weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The ice and snow made it hard for many people to get out on the roads. The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies helped delivers meals to those in need. Meals on Wheels reached out to the Jeep Junkies for help ahead of the winter storm. The...
Recent winter storm impacting last-minute holiday shoppers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday shopping is something that can be done months in advance or just hours before your Christmas party. But because of the recent weather, some local stores have seen a decline in holiday shoppers. Almost everyone can say they have experienced some form of last-minute...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold. Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of. News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be...
Some locals have to work outside in Arctic Blast
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Most people have the luxury of working inside to stay warm, but there are some who have to work out in sub zero temperatures. While in sub zero conditions, workers have to be aware of frostbite and hypothermia. Both can set in within a matter of just minutes.
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Warming centers open after gas outage reported in Hymera
SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a couple places to warm up after gas outage was reported Friday evening. Two warming centers have opened in or near Shelburn:. - Thunderbird Station 2, 135 W Mill Street. - Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1781 E County Rd 850...
Snow cleanup underway in our area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The winter storm has moved out of our area and left behind extreme cold and hazardous road conditions. Now, highway officials are tasked with clearing snow off the roadways. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said that crews were able to get ahead of the snow to get roads as clear […]
Winter storm could impact small businesses
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Severe winter weather could impact last minute shopping. Travel advisories and dangerous road conditions could limit the number of customers for businesses around the Wabash Valley. Intimate Whispers Owner Roni Elder said that it’s been a very busy holiday shopping season so far, but the storm brings uncertainty in the […]
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
