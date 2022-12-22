ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

MyWabashValley.com

Families celebrate Christmas at Ryves Youth Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Families in the valley went to Ryves Youth center for a fun, magical evening filled with Christmas cheer. People enjoyed dinner during a live musical performance by local artists. Children shopped for loved ones in Santa’s workshop. They also wrapped gifts and took pictures with Santa.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

People using warming center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local boy and grandmother make, deliver gifts to Union Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pediatric patients and a local hospital received a very special surprise Wednesday for the holidays thanks to a young boy’s generous heart. 11-year-old Owen Farnsworth and his grandmother Patti Farnsworth delivered totes filled with toys and teddy bears to Union Hospital’s pediatric unit. Farnsworth dressed up as Santa Claus for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local food bank has a change in leadership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed that leadership role to sister Maureen […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Recent winter storm impacting last-minute holiday shoppers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday shopping is something that can be done months in advance or just hours before your Christmas party. But because of the recent weather, some local stores have seen a decline in holiday shoppers. Almost everyone can say they have experienced some form of last-minute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Some locals have to work outside in Arctic Blast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Most people have the luxury of working inside to stay warm, but there are some who have to work out in sub zero temperatures. While in sub zero conditions, workers have to be aware of frostbite and hypothermia. Both can set in within a matter of just minutes.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

Warming centers open after gas outage reported in Hymera

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a couple places to warm up after gas outage was reported Friday evening. Two warming centers have opened in or near Shelburn:. - Thunderbird Station 2, 135 W Mill Street. - Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1781 E County Rd 850...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Snow cleanup underway in our area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The winter storm has moved out of our area and left behind extreme cold and hazardous road conditions. Now, highway officials are tasked with clearing snow off the roadways. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said that crews were able to get ahead of the snow to get roads as clear […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Winter storm could impact small businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Severe winter weather could impact last minute shopping. Travel advisories and dangerous road conditions could limit the number of customers for businesses around the Wabash Valley. Intimate Whispers Owner Roni Elder said that it’s been a very busy holiday shopping season so far, but the storm brings uncertainty in the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer

(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
DANVILLE, IL

