ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Car fire at NN shuts down Highway 45 northbound

December 27, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The Washington County Sheriffs have shut down northbound Highway 45 at Pleasant Valley Road because of a car fire at NN. Motorists are being forced to get off at PV and head north on CTH P or 18th Avenue.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
NEOSHO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says

CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian hit-and-run; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near Fond du Lac and Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and one count fo knowingly operating a motor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman found dead outside Kenosha assisted living facility

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha assisted living facility resident was found dead outside the building on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said her death was "related to weather exposure." The 89-year-old woman was a resident of Parkside Manor near Green Bay Road and 67th Street. Police said she was found around 7:45 a.m.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense

MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire on Milwaukee's north side; firefighter injured, occupants OK

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was injured at the scene of a residential fire on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officials said the fire happened at a home on Colfax Court, which is in the area of 81st and Villard. The firefighter was treated at the scene...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support

MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire at 6th and Arthur, firefighter hurt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was hurt at the scene of a house fire near 6th and Arthur late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m., and an MFD deputy chief said there were initial reports that two people were trapped. Those two people were later found outside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged

A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
OAK CREEK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy