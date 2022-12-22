Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan County ice rescue response on Random Lake a false alarm
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - An ice rescue response on Random Lake Tuesday night, Dec. 27 turned out to be a false alarm. We're told that a fisherman on the far north side of the lake heard somebody -- possibly kids -- yelling. Dive teams were called in, but then they...
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Car fire at NN shuts down Highway 45 northbound
December 27, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The Washington County Sheriffs have shut down northbound Highway 45 at Pleasant Valley Road because of a car fire at NN. Motorists are being forced to get off at PV and head north on CTH P or 18th Avenue.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says
CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit-and-run; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near Fond du Lac and Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and one count fo knowingly operating a motor...
WBAY Green Bay
All lanes northbound lanes blocked on US 151 at I-41 due to vehicle fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac State Patrol reports that a vehicle fire has blocked all lanes going northbound on US 151 at Interstate 41. Officials say the lanes are expected to be closed for the next two hours.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman found dead outside Kenosha assisted living facility
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha assisted living facility resident was found dead outside the building on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said her death was "related to weather exposure." The 89-year-old woman was a resident of Parkside Manor near Green Bay Road and 67th Street. Police said she was found around 7:45 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; firefighter injured, occupants OK
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was injured at the scene of a residential fire on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officials said the fire happened at a home on Colfax Court, which is in the area of 81st and Villard. The firefighter was treated at the scene...
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead in Rubicon River in Neosho
NEOSHO, Wis. — A 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead after someone reported seeing a man laying in the Rubicon River Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call of a man laying in the river just west of State Highway 67 in Neosho around 3:20 p.m. First...
‘Like a war zone’: Flight For Life details responses to reckless driving crashes
The non-profit organization’s executive director says they’re seeing an unfortunate reality play out in real-time. Far more reckless driving crashes are requiring their crews to respond.
Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified
The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire at 6th and Arthur, firefighter hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was hurt at the scene of a house fire near 6th and Arthur late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m., and an MFD deputy chief said there were initial reports that two people were trapped. Those two people were later found outside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged
A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
