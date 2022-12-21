ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

CBS Chicago

Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter storm affects busiest time of year for Glen Ellyn small businesses

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – The snow was coming down Thursday afternoon, but we saw some of our first signs of flakes in the western suburbs.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos headed out to Glen Ellyn with a look at the conditions.Just within a couple of ours, the conditions started out slow and calm, but everything changed around 1 p.m. That's when the snow started coming down hard and the wind picked up.By 4 p.m., the main street was a ghost town as visibility went down significantly.There were some shoppers along the main street in the village where many small businesses rely...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear.  CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter storm, extreme cold don't stop shoppers from flocking to Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Despite the winter storm Thursday, the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was plenty busy.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, hundreds braved the bitter cold to get some last-minute shopping wrapped up before the holiday weekend.It was empty by 10 p.m., but right up until closing time, the parking lot for Woodfield and the ones surrounding the mall were packed with shoppers. Some of them said they didn't mind the conditions, while others said they underestimated just how cold it would be Thursday night.The roads and sidewalks were icy, but that did not stop holiday shoppers from swinging...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
fox32chicago.com

How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap

CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
GURNEE, IL

