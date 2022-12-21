Read full article on original website
Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
Winter storm affects busiest time of year for Glen Ellyn small businesses
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – The snow was coming down Thursday afternoon, but we saw some of our first signs of flakes in the western suburbs.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos headed out to Glen Ellyn with a look at the conditions.Just within a couple of ours, the conditions started out slow and calm, but everything changed around 1 p.m. That's when the snow started coming down hard and the wind picked up.By 4 p.m., the main street was a ghost town as visibility went down significantly.There were some shoppers along the main street in the village where many small businesses rely...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday
A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear. CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
Winter storm, extreme cold don't stop shoppers from flocking to Woodfield Mall
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Despite the winter storm Thursday, the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was plenty busy.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, hundreds braved the bitter cold to get some last-minute shopping wrapped up before the holiday weekend.It was empty by 10 p.m., but right up until closing time, the parking lot for Woodfield and the ones surrounding the mall were packed with shoppers. Some of them said they didn't mind the conditions, while others said they underestimated just how cold it would be Thursday night.The roads and sidewalks were icy, but that did not stop holiday shoppers from swinging...
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
Algonquin residents reminded to leave garbage cans, recycling bins ahead of winter storm.
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out. The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm. They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap
CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for several Chicago-area counties at noon Thursday as the approaching snowstorm gets closer. The warning, which says there is a "significant threat to property or life," will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
