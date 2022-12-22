Read full article on original website
Heavy rain and wind pelt Connecticut in Holiday storm
FOX61's Brooke Griffin is in Groton where the wind and rain continue. Coastal Connecticut is facing a flood warning due to the heavy winds.
Coastal Connecticut hit with flooding as holiday storm brings heavy wind
The storm is expected to bring some coastal flooding and power outages across the state. Once the system is done, frigid temps move in.
Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom
WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
Strong Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands, Causes Some Flooding
A powerful winter storm moved into Connecticut late Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Some areas of the state could see as much as 3 inches of rain. Winds increased early Friday morning and gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected throughout the...
Holiday storm leaves thousands without power in Connecticut; flash freeze possible as temps drop
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's not a white Christmas for Connecticut, with the state pelted by heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning. While other states affected by the system saw blizzard conditions in some parts, Connecticut was hit with rain and wind and even coastal flooding. Bands of...
Winter storm poses challenges for Connecticut shoreline
MILFORD, Conn. — The incoming storm is not deterring people’s holiday spirits on the coastline. “We’ve been through snow storms and blizzards,” said Jennelle Dacunha. Dacunha has been living in Milford for almost 30 years. She’s no stranger to the weather that’s expected to come....
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
Drastic Change in Temps Causes Slippery Conditions Statewide
Temperatures have drastically dropped across the state and roads that flooded Friday are transitioning to ice. Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions during the day, which is cause for concern with dropping temperatures. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have...
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
Holiday havoc: Hazardous mix of rain, wind and flooding forecast
WESTPORT — The pre-Christmas weather outside will turn frightful Thursday afternoon, heralding the holiday with a potentially dangerous mix of heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and even thunderstorms, according to warnings issued by the National Weather Service. After the meteorological mayhem clears from southwestern Connecticut by Friday night,...
Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
Lamont activates state EOC beginning Friday
Governor Lamont is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in what’s known as “enhanced monitoring status” as of 7:00 Friday morning.
Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol From Friday to Monday
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 9:48AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – On 12-20-22 Governor Ned Lamont announced that based on a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend, he will be activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is the first time the protocol is being enacted during the 2022-2023 winter season.
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
