Connecticut State

westportjournal.com

Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom

WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

Winter storm poses challenges for Connecticut shoreline

MILFORD, Conn. — The incoming storm is not deterring people’s holiday spirits on the coastline. “We’ve been through snow storms and blizzards,” said Jennelle Dacunha. Dacunha has been living in Milford for almost 30 years. She’s no stranger to the weather that’s expected to come....
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Drastic Change in Temps Causes Slippery Conditions Statewide

Temperatures have drastically dropped across the state and roads that flooded Friday are transitioning to ice. Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions during the day, which is cause for concern with dropping temperatures. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Holiday havoc: Hazardous mix of rain, wind and flooding forecast

WESTPORT — The pre-Christmas weather outside will turn frightful Thursday afternoon, heralding the holiday with a potentially dangerous mix of heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and even thunderstorms, according to warnings issued by the National Weather Service. After the meteorological mayhem clears from southwestern Connecticut by Friday night,...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents

Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol From Friday to Monday

Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 9:48AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – On 12-20-22 Governor Ned Lamont announced that based on a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend, he will be activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is the first time the protocol is being enacted during the 2022-2023 winter season.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

