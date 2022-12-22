Game Notes: Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

Below are game notes from No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena:

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is now 8-3 on the season and Florida A&M is 2-8.

Kentucky leads the series 2-0.

Next for UK: the Wildcats have holiday break, then return to action Wed. Dec. 28 by opening the Southeastern Conference schedule at Missouri. Game time is 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT in Columbia) and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Team Notes

Kentucky dominated the rebounding, 37-18, leading to a 22-4 edge in second-chance points.

Kentucky shot 52.5% from the field, 31 of 59, the fourth time this season the Wildcats have made at least half their shots.

Kentucky made a season-high 13 3-pointers, shooting 56.5 percent from long range. The number ties for the fifth-most in a game in the Calipari era.

Kentucky led by as many as 21 points. UK is 317-13 (96.1%) under Calipari when leading by as many as 10 points at any time in the contest.

Combining the beginning of each half, the UK starting lineup outscored FAMU 34-16 before substitutions were made.

Player Notes

Freshman Cason Wallace was the top Cat, notching a season-high 27 points, including five 3-pointers. He also tied his season best with nine assists and four steals.

He is the fifth Wildcat to hit the 20-point mark this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe collected 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

CJ Fredrick accounted for 12 points by making 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.

Antonio Reeves had 10 points, his ninth double-figure game of the season.

He has made at least one 3-pointer in each game this season.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is 1-0 vs. Florida A&M.

Calipari has an 818-244 all-time on-court record and a 373-104 mark in his 14th season at UK.

UK is 306-58 (84.1%) against unranked competition under Calipari.

Rupp Arena

UK extended its home win streak to 26 games, dating back to the 2020-21 season, and (as this was written) is the longest active home win streak in the Southeastern Conference and tied for the third-longest in the nation.

Kentucky is 640-77 (89.3%) in the 47-year history of Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is 213-17 (92.6%) in Rupp Arena under Calipari.

In the First Half

Kentucky started the combination of Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Lance Ware and Oscar Tshiebwe for the first time this season.

CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin were UK’s first subs at the 13:48 mark.

Florida A&M got the opening tip and the first basket but Kentucky responded with an 18-0 spurt, the Wildcats’ biggest run of the season.

The Rattlers recoiled within nine points at 36-27 and went to halftime trailing 42-32.

UK had balanced scoring and Fredrick led the way with nine points on three 3-pointers.

In the Second Half

Kentucky opened the second stanza with the starting lineup.

Wallace scored UK’s first seven points of the half, pushing the lead to 49-34.

UK led by as many as 21 points at 69-48 with 11:13 to go. However, FAMU put together a 14-0 run, narrowing the count to 69-62 at the 6:00 mark.

Tshiebwe broke the run by muscling in a basket from mid-lane, later added five foul shots, and Wallace and Reeves scored five each down the stretch as the Wildcats claimed an 88-68 win.

