Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'
Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
Florida WR William Fowles can be a 'spectacular player' for Louisville
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm so far has added two high school wide receivers and two transfers at that position in the Class of 2023. Brohm said there could be more coming to join up with the guys already in that wide receiver room. "We do want to...
Brohm gets some good ones in first recruiting class
Football national signing day was earlier this week. It’s always interesting and intriguing. Coaches recruit five stars. Some recruit two, three or four. New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t counting stars but after six years at Purdue had a good idea what he needed. But he had to make a quick switch to the Cardinals needs. He had a good start, flipping two players headed for West Lafayette, including Louisville St. Xavier linebacker Micah Carter and Henderson County’s Saadiq Clemons, a defensive lineman.
Louisville bb recruiting: 2025 4-Star needs ACC scholarship
Head Basketball Coach Kenny Payne needs to take a page out of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm’s playbook in regards to his area of expertise in the recruiting department. Coach Brohm, during his time at Purdue, was known for his excellence in recruiting talent within the state and surrounding states.
BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
Saint Elmo Brady: The 1st African American to get Ph.D. in chemistry was born in Kentucky
Brady went on to become highly regarded for his impressive teaching career at four historically Black colleges. Brady died on Christmas Day in 1966 in Washington D.C. at the age of 82.
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
Can The Greenberg Administration Fix Louisville’s Open Records Woes?
In Kentucky, open records are meant to be a simple matter, according to the state’s open records law: A citizen puts in a request to obtain or inspect documents held by a government agency, and, within five business days, that agency responds either with the files requested, a denial of the request based on specific exemptions to the law, or with a detailed explanation of the delay and the earliest date by which that the records may be inspected.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Biblical exposition workshop returning to Louisville in February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Third Avenue Baptist Church will host a three-day workshop on biblical exposition, focusing on the Gospel of Mark and providing practical instruction, persuasive preaching and small group practice. The workshop is intended to promote the growth of the gospel of Christ throughout the world by...
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
Molina Healthcare purchases west Louisville site previously meant for Passport headquarters
The $8 million sale comes after years of development projects that failed.
Live updates: More than 150 car crashes as a result of slick, icy roads in Louisville
Bundle up, Louisville. A frigid Thursday night is set to lead to a dangerously cold weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in anticipation of plummeting temperatures expected in Kentucky and throughout the region heading into the holiday weekend — and amid a series of days that are among the busiest in the country on the roadways.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
Woman dies in car crash near Lynn Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a utility pole near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium on Monday. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release.
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
