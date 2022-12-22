ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Starks challenges Chris Jericho for January 4 AEW Dynamite

Starks has issued a challenge to Jericho for the January 4 edition of Dynamite in Seattle.

Wednesday’s Dynamite opened with Jericho coming out to offer Ricky Starks a chance to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks rejected the idea, saying he wasn’t going to let Jericho leech off of him. He instead challenged Jericho to a match in Seattle on January 4. Jericho didn’t respond to the challenge and instead had Jake Hager attack Starks from behind. The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Starks until Action Andretti made the save.

Later in the show, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard confronted Andretti as he was giving a backstage interview. This allowed Jericho to attack Andretti from behind with a fireball.

Starks is coming off a loss, losing an AEW World Championship match to champion MJF after MJF used the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Jericho lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli earlier this month at ROH Final Battle, then lost in a surprise to Andretti on last week’s show.

