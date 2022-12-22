UFC PPV price to increase in January 2023

ESPN is upping the cost of UFC pay-per-views to $79.99 starting with January's UFC 283.

The turn of the calendar to a new year means another UFC pay-per-view price increase.

For the fourth straight year, ESPN will increase the amount of their monthly UFC PPVs by $5. Starting with January's UFC 283, the price will now be $79.99, up from $74.99.

In a quote to the Sports Business Journal, ESPN parent company Disney said the increase reflects "the value of ESPN+ and the popularity and quality of UFC events."

There will be no corresponding ESPN+ price increase as there has been in the past.

In December 2019, ESPN, the sole distributor of UFC PPVs in the United States via ESPN+, raised prices to $64.99 after an initial reduction to $59.99 to accommodate fans that were also new to paying a $5 ESPN+ subscription fee required to even be able to buy PPVs.

In December 2020, the price increased to $69.99 as did the yearly commitment price to ESPN+. In January 2022, the price increased to $74.99 with no ESPN+ increase.

After that last increase, UFC president Dana White was asked about it at a press conference and said, “We don’t have any say in that. We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN, so that’s their decision. You know how I feel about that stuff. I don’t love when prices get raised, but it’s not my decision. It’s theirs.”

UFC 283 will be headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title and Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the flyweight title.