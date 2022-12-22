ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

UFC PPV price to increase in January 2023

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYIsv_0jquWrQl00

ESPN is upping the cost of UFC pay-per-views to $79.99 starting with January's UFC 283.

The turn of the calendar to a new year means another UFC pay-per-view price increase.

For the fourth straight year, ESPN will increase the amount of their monthly UFC PPVs by $5. Starting with January's UFC 283, the price will now be $79.99, up from $74.99.

In a quote to the Sports Business Journal, ESPN parent company Disney said the increase reflects "the value of ESPN+ and the popularity and quality of UFC events."

There will be no corresponding ESPN+ price increase as there has been in the past.

In December 2019, ESPN, the sole distributor of UFC PPVs in the United States via ESPN+, raised prices to $64.99 after an initial reduction to $59.99 to accommodate fans that were also new to paying a $5 ESPN+ subscription fee required to even be able to buy PPVs.

In December 2020, the price increased to $69.99 as did the yearly commitment price to ESPN+. In January 2022, the price increased to $74.99 with no ESPN+ increase.

After that last increase, UFC president Dana White was asked about it at a press conference and said, “We don’t have any say in that. We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN, so that’s their decision. You know how I feel about that stuff. I don’t love when prices get raised, but it’s not my decision. It’s theirs.”

UFC 283 will be headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title and Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the flyweight title.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45

Stephan Bonnar -- a UFC Hall of Famer and legend in MMA -- has died ... this according to the MMA promotion itself. The UFC broke the news Saturday, writing ... "The UFC family is saddened by the tragic passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Thursday from presumed heart complications while at work." Per reports, he apparently died a couple days ago ... an official cause of death is pending.
MMA Fighting

UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168

The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
bjpenndotcom

UFC pay-per-view prices set to increase in 2023

The price of a UFC pay-per-view is set to increase in 2023. According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, the price of a UFC pay-per-view will increase in price from $74.99 this year to $79.99 next year, starting with UFC 283 on January 21 in Brazil. The report...
MMA Fighting

Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit

Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMAmania.com

Muhammad Mokaev makes $10k offer to step in for Kai Kara-France at UFC 284

UFC 284 is in the middle of a challenging metamorphosis. It’s gone from a red hot card in Perth, Australia loaded with the best Aussie fighters in history to ... well, losing Robert Whittaker and Kai Kara-France in one week really hurt. And there’s still two more months for more fights to fall out. Time to seal Alexander Volkanovski up in bubble wrap, we think.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
527
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy