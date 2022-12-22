ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

New video of Idaho murders house reveals many people had access to home at ‘wild party’ while victims weren’t there

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NEW video of the home where four college students were murdered has revealed that several people had access to the property at a “wild party” while the victims weren’t there.

Two months before the November 13 killings, a party was broken up by police, according to body camera footage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cD99N_0jquWqY200
Police footage has revealed that several people had access to the home where four college students were murdered last month Credit: Instagram/kayleegoncalves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aQBi_0jquWqY200
Officers arrived at the home in September after neighbors complained of a 'wild party' Credit: Derek Shook for Fox News Digital

On September 1, 2022, officers arrived at the home in Moscow, Idaho after a neighbor made a complaint.

None of the students who lived at the residence on King Road were actually present at the time, according to the footage.

Officers were instead met with a large gathering of young people - some who didn’t even know the people living in the home.

Cops instructed the partygoers to “open the damn door” after informing them “we’re only here for a noise complaint.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Nknl_0jquWqY200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0pi4_0jquWqY200

At one point, two young men came to the door with one of them claiming that he couldn’t find any of the roommates.

“No one’s here that lives here,” he told police. When asked where they were, he responded: “I have no clue.”

His friend chimed in: “They left and went to another party.”

One of the boys, who told police that he lived across the street, claimed that he didn’t know the people who lived inside the house, saying: “I think it's mainly females.”

An officer is eventually able to get in contact with one of the victims, Madison Mogen, 21, as seen in the footage.

Madison apologizes as police tell her she should come home or “face even more problems.”

The video reveals that multiple people had access to the house, a known party spot among University of Idaho students, as police continue to investigate the troubling case.

Madison, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found stabbed to death inside their home along with Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, who was visiting at the time of the murders.

SEEKING JUSTICE

Moscow Police Chief James Fry spoke out on Tuesday, defending his department’s investigation into murders after police faced criticism as no suspects have been identified or arrested.

“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Departments' investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Fry said.

“The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 90 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation's daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”

He continued: “We are supported by highly trained and experienced personnel from the Idaho State Police and the FBI.

"Their continued resources and knowledge are vital to our success. Our investigative units work under a unified structure and have the autonomy to move forward and solve this case.

"Despite statements about my team, we remain focused on solving the murder of four students to seek justice for them, their families and to help our community heal.”

Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves, told Fox News on Monday that if police are “not capable of handling a quadruple murder, if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these matters.”

Gray added that the family is hopeful that the MPD, with the help of the FBI and the Idaho State Police, are thoroughly investigating the mysterious killings.

RULED OUT

MPD also acknowledged video footage from early on November 13 that showed Madison and Kaylee walking downtown and talking about a man named “Adam.”

Police say “Adam” is cooperating with their investigation.

Several people who were in touch with the two girls that night have been ruled out as suspects, said police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poxs4_0jquWqY200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q87fs_0jquWqY200

This includes a man Madison and Kaylee spoke with while ordering food from a food truck, the private party that drove them home that evening, a man that Kaylee called multiple times early on November 13, and their two surviving roommates.

No motive for the killings has been released by police at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAodi_0jquWqY200
The bodycam clip, seen above, revealed that none of the residents were home at the time, according to partygoers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJUJY_0jquWqY200
Police were able to get in contact with Madison Mogen (left) whose voice can be heard in the footage Credit: Instagram/autumngoncalves

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence

Two University of Idaho students who survived a quadruple homicide at their Moscow home shared memories of their slain friends in their first public statements since the murders. Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman. She...
MOSCOW, ID
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
922K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy