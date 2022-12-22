Read full article on original website
Beckley Warming Center offers respite from frigid conditions
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center has announced that it will be opening its doors to those in need of a safe location on particularly frigid nights. With plummeting temperatures affecting residents throughout the Raleigh County area and beyond, many are in need of warmth and safety as the weather persists.
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
WSAZ
Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
wchstv.com
Charleston Public Works prepares for snowstorm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Christmas only a few days away, holiday traditions may be put on hold this year. Dangerous weather conditions Friday are the perfect recipe for a road disaster. Though the City of Charleston is ready for the storm, those on the roads should be cautious.
Warming station open in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
wchstv.com
Harmony House offers food and shelter to Huntington's homeless population
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Homeless who live in the region are experiencing an artic front firsthand. Several groups are taking steps to ease their burden during this dangerous winter storm. There are about 30 people staying at the Harmony House in Huntington. That number is expected to fluctuate throughout...
Crews battle house fire, freezing temperatures in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Chapmanville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Logan County on Saturday morning. CFD says crews arrived around 5 a.m. at the structure on Hallmark Drive. Crews dealt with freezing temperatures and a -16 degree wind chill, CFD says. No one was injured in the incident, according to fire […]
wchstv.com
Charleston neighborhood waits for power as crews work to restore service to thousands
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, 48,000 Appalachian Power customers in the company's service area that covers West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee were experiencing outages. Kanawha County had the most outages in West Virginia. With wind chills in the negatives, some residents were worried about staying...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
wchstv.com
Shoppers brave the elements for winter supplies, last minute Christmas shopping
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Friday it was not the typical crowded shopping scene at Target in South Charleston a day before Christmas Eve. Despite the extreme conditions some residents, such as Oliver Derrick, still had shopping to do. "[It's] just some Christmas shopping for the family," Derrick...
WSAZ
Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closures Friday due to the polar vortex. Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..
Free food boxes for Cabell County, West Virginia, students during winter break
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools will give out free food boxes for students during the winter break. Families can sign up by clicking the link here or scanning the QR code in the poster below. Sign-up will be open between Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Pick-up […]
Beckley Water Company advises residents to protect pipes ahead of plummeting temperatures
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Frigid temperatures and stormy conditions are already purportedly on the horizon in the initial days of the winter season. As such, Beckley Water Company issued tips Thursday on how best to prepare for the anticipated colder conditions, which are expected to include low temperatures, snow, and high wind throughout the weekend.
wchstv.com
Arctic front brings snow, wind and sub-zero temperatures to region
People may have been lulled into a false sense of security by Thursday's decent weather, especially when the sun peeked through the clouds and temperatures reached 50 degrees. Thursday evening was still fine with temperatures in the 40s and just a few spots of drizzle. Last-minute shopping is in good shape through midnight. This would be a good time to secure Christmas decorations and make sure your car is winterized and ready for the polar plunge.
‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
Metro News
West Virginia braces for arctic air invasion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has all 55 counties under a state emergency with critical state agencies prepared to respond to a combination of snow, ice, heavy winds and frigid temperatures. “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring...
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
How to save on your energy bill this winter season
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents across the region are bracing the cold these next couple of days, which might mean higher energy bills. Even in the midst of freezing temperatures, Appalachian Power said there are several ways you can keep your home warm without breaking the bank. According to AEP, 25% of energy used to […]
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
