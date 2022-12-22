Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Poland coach Michniewicz to leave after contract not renewed
(Reuters) – Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz will leave at the end of the month with the country’s FA (PZPN) saying on Thursday it will not renew his contract after the team’s last 16 World Cup exit. The PZPN said Michniewicz, 52, had several meetings with its president...
104.1 WIKY
Italian rugby club suspend player over racist Christmas present
ROME (Reuters) – Benetton Treviso rugby club said on Thursday they had suspended one of their players after a Black team member revealed he had received a banana as a Christmas gift from a team mate in the latest act of racism to hit Italian sport. Cherif Traore, who...
104.1 WIKY
Olympics-Men to compete in artistic swimming from 2024 Games in inclusivity push
(Reuters) – Men will be allowed to compete in artistic swimming at the Olympics from the Paris 2024 Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday, as part of a drive towards inclusivity hailed by athletes as the realisation of an “impossible dream”. The sport’s global body said in...
Soccer-Roma's Karsdorp is victim of mobbing campaign - FIFPRO
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global soccer players' union FIFPRO on Thursday criticised AS Roma's treatment of their defender Rick Karsdorp following comments made about him by coach Jose Mourinho, saying the Dutchman has been the victim of a mobbing campaign.
Sporting News
Meg Lanning's return headlines Australian squad to face Pakistan
Australia will welcome back skipper Meg Lanning from a five-month break in next month's ODI series with Pakistan. Lanning stepped away from cricket indefinitely for personal reasons back in August but has been named to lead the team during the three-match ODI series beginning in Brisbane on January 16. Australia...
BBC
Meg Lanning: Australia captain named in squad for ODI series v Pakistan
Meg Lanning has returned to the Australia squad after taking a break from cricket in August. Lanning, 30, will captain the side in the one-day international series against Pakistan between 16-21 January. After winning the Commonwealth Games, Lanning announced she was taking some time to focus on herself after a...
England recalls Stuart Broad for test series in New Zealand
LONDON (AP) — Experienced bowler Stuart Broad has been recalled to England’s squad for the two-test series in New Zealand while rising star Rehan Ahmed will not make the trip. The 36-year-old Broad is back after missing the recent 3-0 test series sweep in Pakistan for the birth...
Comments / 0