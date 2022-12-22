ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

WILX-TV

In My View: MSU newcomers have opportunity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay signing days are done and Michigan State has at least 27 new players on the roster for next season. Whether they will be an upgrade remains to be seen but many new faces figure to be on the field this fall. Quarterback is even wide open and it’s no lock as I understand it that Payton Thorne just inherits a third straight season as the starter.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined

As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

December 22, 2022 Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard

Hanover-Horton 70, East Jackson 59: Logan Blackledge scored 29 points – including four 3-point baskets – to lead Hanover-Horton to the home win. Beau Bialczyk added 15 points and Luke Soper finished with 11 points for the Comets. Amarr Hunter scored 30 points to lead the Trojans. Michigan...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated

In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
ALMA, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

