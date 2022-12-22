Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU newcomers have opportunity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay signing days are done and Michigan State has at least 27 new players on the roster for next season. Whether they will be an upgrade remains to be seen but many new faces figure to be on the field this fall. Quarterback is even wide open and it’s no lock as I understand it that Payton Thorne just inherits a third straight season as the starter.
Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined
As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
NSD Recap: Michigan State lands 2nd consecutive Top 25 class
Michigan State football had an eventful National Signing Day on Dec. 21, and the Spartans wrapped up a December full of ups and downs on the recruiting trail with a strong finish. MSU signed all 14 high school verbal commits that they had coming into the day, and added a...
MLive.com
Ex-WMU lineman Marshawn Kneeland joins Colorado, Coach Prime via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – Another outgoing Western Michigan transfer has found his next college football destination at a Power-Five program. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland announced his commitment to the University of Colorado Thursday via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. The Wyoming Godwin Heights graduate will have...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
jtv.tv
December 22, 2022 Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard
Hanover-Horton 70, East Jackson 59: Logan Blackledge scored 29 points – including four 3-point baskets – to lead Hanover-Horton to the home win. Beau Bialczyk added 15 points and Luke Soper finished with 11 points for the Comets. Amarr Hunter scored 30 points to lead the Trojans. Michigan...
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
MLive.com
Newly signed Western Michigan lineman Luke Zanotti is a QB’s best friend
BAY CITY, MI – There’s been no bigger friend to Bay City Central quarterbacks than Luke Zanotti. And perhaps that is a lesson he learned at home.
Morning Sun
50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated
In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Lansing School District will be closed Friday
The Lansing School District will close all its buildings tomorrow, December 23 due to the incoming winter storm.
A look back at 2022 business openings, closures in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — The holiday season is here, and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened or closed in the past year in mid-Michigan and what’s to come:. Opened: Planet...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Comments / 0