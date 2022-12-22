Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 9, Day: 11, Year: 41. (Month: nine; Day: eleven; Year: forty-one) Copyright...
Mother Nature to cut Santa, west central Nebraska a Christmas break
Most of west central Nebraska has a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw. The National Weather Service has forecast a Christmas Eve high temperature of 20 in North Platte, followed by a Christmas Day high in the low 40s to definitively end the city’s four-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.
Gingerbread exchange educates students about other states
Gingerbread cookies bring out moments of pleasure at Christmastime, and Mitchel Ferguson’s class found an opportunity for learning as well. Ferguson is a first-year kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School in North Platte. He latched on to a project to expand his students’ knowledge of other states and students.
Extreme cold continues across Nebraska Friday; how much longer will it last?
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed |...
Dr. Koduri receives award for commitment to rural behavioral health care
Dr. Narayana Koduri, Great Plains Health chief medical officer, psychiatry, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska. The award pays tribute to professionals who make an effort to connect with residents, students and providers across the state to build the future...
Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble
For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
State Patrol responds to more than 500 incidents over two-day winter storm
The Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 500 incidents, including 306 on Thursday, during the winter storm that hit the state this week. Troopers also assisted 211 motorists Wednesday, according to a state patrol media release. “This week’s snow, ice and cold have played a major factor in the...
Watch Now: Camel sees snow for the first time, and more of today's top videos
Watch Albert the camel play in the California snow, learn the history behind the famous nutcracker toy soldier, and more of today's top videos.
