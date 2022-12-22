ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 9, Day: 11, Year: 41. (Month: nine; Day: eleven; Year: forty-one) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mother Nature to cut Santa, west central Nebraska a Christmas break

Most of west central Nebraska has a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw. The National Weather Service has forecast a Christmas Eve high temperature of 20 in North Platte, followed by a Christmas Day high in the low 40s to definitively end the city’s four-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gingerbread exchange educates students about other states

Gingerbread cookies bring out moments of pleasure at Christmastime, and Mitchel Ferguson’s class found an opportunity for learning as well. Ferguson is a first-year kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School in North Platte. He latched on to a project to expand his students’ knowledge of other states and students.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Dr. Koduri receives award for commitment to rural behavioral health care

Dr. Narayana Koduri, Great Plains Health chief medical officer, psychiatry, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska. The award pays tribute to professionals who make an effort to connect with residents, students and providers across the state to build the future...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble

For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

State Patrol responds to more than 500 incidents over two-day winter storm

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 500 incidents, including 306 on Thursday, during the winter storm that hit the state this week. Troopers also assisted 211 motorists Wednesday, according to a state patrol media release. “This week’s snow, ice and cold have played a major factor in the...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy