ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Comments / 2

Yvonne Fernandez
2d ago

That place needs to be closed down . I would be surprised if someone didn’t get attacked there with someone high on drugs

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

4-year-old shot in the foot at DeKalb County apartment, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy is expected to survive a shooting injury he received while at a Decatur area apartment on Friday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to the Woods at Decatur Apartments off Tregoney Drive after receiving a 911 call of a person shot.
DECATUR, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer

A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
SENOIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation

A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan man charged in high speed chase

A Newnan man wanted in connection with a high speed chase in early December was charged on Tuesday. Justin Michael Hunt, 27, was charged with speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, driving with a suspended or revoked license, obstruction of officers, reckless driving, open container in passenger area of a vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to maintain his lane in connection with a high speed chase on Dec. 3.
NEWNAN, GA
Polk Today

BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area

Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan woman charged with DUI and vehicular homicide

A Newnan woman who allegedly caused a fatal head-on crash nearly a year ago was arrested on Monday. Jennifer Sue Mackey, 48, was charged last year with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs but never booked into jail after allegedly crossing from the northbound lane of Highway 29 into the southbound lane and hitting a GMC Sonoma on Dec. 29, 2021.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy