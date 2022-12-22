Read full article on original website
Yvonne Fernandez
2d ago
That place needs to be closed down . I would be surprised if someone didn’t get attacked there with someone high on drugs
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
Man shot while attempting to run police officer over with his truck, police say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police after attempting to run officers over. Cartersville Police Department said officers were serving a warrant to a man at a residence sitting in his SUV on East Main Street on Friday just after midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
4-year-old shot in the foot at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy is expected to survive a shooting injury he received while at a Decatur area apartment on Friday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to the Woods at Decatur Apartments off Tregoney Drive after receiving a 911 call of a person shot.
GBI: Man strikes Cartersville officer with SUV during arrest
A man wanted for violating his probation struck an officer with his vehicle Friday while attempting to flee arrest in Ca...
Deputies searching for suspect with machete who robbed convenience store in north Georgia
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday evening. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Stranger's knock on door turns into 'bizarre' attack at Marietta home, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A "bizarre" attack at a Marietta home ended with one homeowner injured and a suspect booked into jail, police say. Marietta police say at around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a husband and wife were inside their home on the 700 block of North Saint Mary's Lane when they heard knocking at the door.
Husband and wife randomly attacked at their Marietta home in middle of day, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A husband and wife are recovering after they were randomly attacked Wednesday at their Marietta home, police said. The married couple was inside their home along North Saint Mary's Lane when police said they were confronted by a stranger in the middle of the day. The man began to knock on the door of the home just before noon.
Newnan Times-Herald
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer
A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two...
fox5atlanta.com
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation
A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
Killer on the Loose: Police Searching for Man Who Killed Woman While Working at Popular Car Dealership
An Atlanta woman who was gunned down and killed while working at a used car dealership Friday afternoon has left family, friends and a community in mourning. Gwinnett County police told WSB that 34-year-old Courtney Owens was working at the dealership located on a busy road when a gunman entered the establishment and shot at her.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man charged in high speed chase
A Newnan man wanted in connection with a high speed chase in early December was charged on Tuesday. Justin Michael Hunt, 27, was charged with speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, driving with a suspended or revoked license, obstruction of officers, reckless driving, open container in passenger area of a vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to maintain his lane in connection with a high speed chase on Dec. 3.
BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area
Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 79-year-old Fayetteville man driving around metro Atlanta
Fayetteville police say they are searching for a missing 79-year-old man who has not returned home from a doctor's appointment. Technology utilized by investigators show he has been driving around metro Atlanta on Friday.
57-year-old twin sisters killed by one of their sons, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More information has been released about a suspected double murder-suicide at a Gainesville home on Wednesday morning, according to deputies. The sheriff's office identified the two women found dead in a bedroom as twin sisters, Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry. The two were 57 years old.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged with DUI and vehicular homicide
A Newnan woman who allegedly caused a fatal head-on crash nearly a year ago was arrested on Monday. Jennifer Sue Mackey, 48, was charged last year with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs but never booked into jail after allegedly crossing from the northbound lane of Highway 29 into the southbound lane and hitting a GMC Sonoma on Dec. 29, 2021.
