Nebraska received a commit from Arizona State offensive line transfer Ben Scott on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder:. A huge addition - literally, figuratively - for Nebraska's offense. Scott started for three seasons at ASU - two years at tackle, one year at center - in a pro-style system that mirrors some of what Nebraska would like to do on offense. This is precisely the kind of transfer any team would like to add, and the Huskers beat out Auburn to get Scott.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO