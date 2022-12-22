Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, seventeen) (five, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4. (fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Blackshirts in future for new Nebraska D-coordinator
The Blackshirts tradition appears set to be revived under Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator. Only a few weeks removed since leaving Syracuse for the same role in Lincoln, Tony White said during an appearance with the Huskers Radio Network he’s in the early stages of learning the meaning and importance of the dark practice jerseys identifying the No. 1 defense.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Arizona State lineman Ben Scott transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arizona State offensive line transfer Ben Scott on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder:. A huge addition - literally, figuratively - for Nebraska's offense. Scott started for three seasons at ASU - two years at tackle, one year at center - in a pro-style system that mirrors some of what Nebraska would like to do on offense. This is precisely the kind of transfer any team would like to add, and the Huskers beat out Auburn to get Scott.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance
OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
North Platte Telegraph
A look at the top 10 college volleyball programs for attendance
The Nebraska volleyball program once again led NCAA Division I in attendance for the recently completed season. Nebraska averaged 8,190 spectators over 19 home matches during the regular season and NCAA Tournament. That was still enough to stay in front of Wisconsin, which got a boost by moving one match to its basketball arena. The Badgers’ match against Florida set the NCAA regular season attendance record with a sold-out crowd of 16,833 at the Kohl Center on Sept. 16.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska recruiting staff hit ground running
For a self-described film junkie, Evan Cooper has enjoyed the last few weeks. Probably more than most. Nebraska’s new secondary coach tapped into one of his passions as he scoured tape of 2023 prospects late into the nights. He helped identify linebacker Eric Fields (Ardmore, Oklahoma) and other under-the-radar types as signing day drew near.
North Platte Telegraph
Mother Nature to cut Santa, west central Nebraska a Christmas break
Most of west central Nebraska has a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw. The National Weather Service has forecast a Christmas Eve high temperature of 20 in North Platte, followed by a Christmas Day high in the low 40s to definitively end the city’s four-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.
North Platte Telegraph
Brutally cold promises kept Wednesday, Thursday; Day 3 on tap Friday
A third day of miserably low wind chills is expected throughout western Nebraska Friday before Santa delivers a thaw for Christmas. As expected, the region experienced life-threatening wind chills Wednesday night and early Thursday on the fringe of the broad Alberta clipper-driven storm system invading the Midwest. A repeat performance was scheduled for Thursday night and early Friday.
North Platte Telegraph
Four Downs: The Huskers' three-week blitz to build 2023 class
Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the Husker report after the national signing day news conference at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/. A glance at the Nebraska recruits who got away during Early Signing Day. Matt Rhule produced a good haul for his first Nebraska recruiting class, but a...
North Platte Telegraph
Ep. 68 The Showdown: The 2023 football recruiting class
Amie Just is traveling, so Sam McKewon is joined by colleagues Evan Bland and Luke Mullin to discuss the football recruiting class after early signing day, the impact of NIL on recruiting and more. As Nebraska piles up speedy recruits in the 2023 class and beyond, new offensive coordinator Marcus...
North Platte Telegraph
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
North Platte Telegraph
Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC
OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation
OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Small business owner Beau Ballard appointed new Lincoln senator
Beau Ballard of Lincoln, a 28-year-old member of Sen. Mike Hilgers' legislative staff, was appointed Thursday to fill the District 21 seat in the Legislature being vacated by Hilgers, who was elected as attorney general beginning next month. Ballard, a Republican, was chosen by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen after Gov. Pete...
North Platte Telegraph
National Signing Day: Meet Nebraska's 2023 class
Get a closer look at each Husker signee —rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman
A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11-mile, $352-million beltway.
North Platte Telegraph
State Patrol responds to more than 500 incidents over two-day winter storm
The Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 500 incidents, including 306 on Thursday, during the winter storm that hit the state this week. Troopers also assisted 211 motorists Wednesday, according to a state patrol media release. “This week’s snow, ice and cold have played a major factor in the...
North Platte Telegraph
Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say
OMAHA -- A man who was shot at a November party also fired bullets into the crowded house, killing a woman and injuring a man, authorities said. Imhotep Davis, 25, had already been accused of illegally possessing a gun and tampering with evidence within days after the Nov. 13 shooting.
North Platte Telegraph
Got lights? Papillion couple sets a high bar for holiday exterior illumination
PAPILLION -- Ann and Frank Giandinoto of Papillion love decorating for the holidays. They start on Christmas at the end of October and need to get everything packed away in time for Valentine's Day. Then comes St. Patrick Day, Easter and the Fourth of July. Halloween brings another extravaganza.
