(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO