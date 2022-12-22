Read full article on original website
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
Turnto10.com
Lakeville family pays it forward to the firefighters who saved their house
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A Lakeville family is paying their kindness forward this holiday season by donating a meal to the first responders who saved their house from a fire four years ago. The Cruz family delivered dinner to a crew of Lakeville firefighters working Friday night. Some of...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
Turnto10.com
Mother-daughter duo wraps gifts for charity at Warwick Mall
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers braved the crowds on Saturday to pick up some last-minute items. Many of them also hit the wrapping station in the Warwick Mall to make sure their gifts look nice under the tree. One local family has been spreading Christmas cheer one ribbon and...
Turnto10.com
Richmond quilt 45 years in the making has permanent home
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — An unfinished quilt made by fourth graders in Richmond 45 years ago now has a permanent home. The quilt was sewn, framed and unveiled at the Bell School in Richmond this week, which is where it will permanently be on display. Linda Pearson found the...
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Turnto10.com
Fallen utility wires believed to spark Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire in a Lincoln home forced five people out of a house on Cobble Hill Road Friday morning. It is believed utility wires fell on the home, sparking the fire. Power had to be cut from the neighborhood. Those in the neighborhood were some...
GoLocalProv
“It’s About Tradition” - Why This RI Couple Bakes Hundreds of Ricotta Cookies Each Year
Rich Pezzillo and his husband Michael DeGrandpre made a lot of ricotta cookies this year — 628 to be exact. This week, Pezzillo shared a photo of the results of hours — and days of work in the couple’s kitchen in Warwick — and the response was enormous.
Turnto10.com
Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River
(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
Turnto10.com
Warwick community holds vigil to shed light on antisemitism
(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.
Turnto10.com
Christmas Eve mass at Barrington church canceled due to power outage
The Christmas Eve service at the Barrington Presbyterian Church has been canceled due to a power outage, according to the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association. Many Southern New Englanders experienced power outages during Friday's storm. Rhode Island Energy crews were working across the state on Saturday to restore power and repair...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
Turnto10.com
Last-minute Christmas shoppers pack stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
Shoppers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts were busy picking up last-minute gifts on Saturday. Stores along Route 1 in Attleboro and the Emerald Square Mall were packed with people. "That's just how I am, I'm just a procrastinator in general and apparently a lot of other people are, too," said...
Turnto10.com
Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
Even if the Christmas spirit calls for it, don’t lend your phone to strangers, TPD warns
'Tis the season for not letting your guard down. Transit police are investigating after a simple kindness resulted in a Red Line passenger losing $100 to a quick thief this week. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old Quincy man embraced the holiday spirit and agreed to let a...
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
Turnto10.com
Gazebo in Norton's town common collapses during storm
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Norton police said the gazebo on the town common collapsed Friday during stormy weather. The police department shared a picture of the gazebo's roof on the ground with debris scattered around it. No injuries were reported. Workers cut up the gazebo's roof and carted away...
