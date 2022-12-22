Read full article on original website
Kenan Thompson Opens Up About Missing Old SNL Chums And Why Pete Davidson Gets So Much Attention From The Ladies
Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson reminisced about past co-stars, and offered explanation for why Pete Davidson gets so much attention fro the ladies.
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
'SNL' Cast, Austin Butler Sing Farewell To Cecily Strong With 'Blue Christmas'
Strong's "Saturday Night Live" departure comes after a slew of cast members, including Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, left at the end of last season.
The Real Reason Chris Redd Left Saturday Night Live
Chris Redd left Saturday Night Live after five seasons, and although he's said in the past that he simply wanted to pursue other opportunities, it turns out there's a little more to the story.
The Request Dwayne Johnson Had For Lorne Michaels Before Hosting SNL For The First Time
Before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, Dwayne Johnson had one specific request for creator Lorne Michaels.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong Breaks Silence on Midseason Departure
Though many thought Cecily Strong would be one of the many actors not returning to Saturday Night Live after the end of Season 47, the comedian shocked the world when she returned for the sketch comedy's 48th season. Upon her Season 48 return, Strong set the record for the longest-tenured female actor to ever grace Studio 8H. Fast-forward to December 17th and the last episode before the show's holiday break, and Strong revealed she was departing the show for good. Now, she's released a statement on her decision to leave 30 Rock.
Jennifer Coolidge, Jim Carrey, And 16 Other Actors Who Got Rejected From "SNL" But Still Ended Up Becoming Famous Anyway
It worked out for them in the end.
‘SNL’ Gifts Fans A ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke Palmer
The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel. The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already...
‘Cheers’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt and More
Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name! The critically acclaimed sitcom Cheers aired from 1982 to 1993, following a group of locals who hung out at a Boston bar of the same name. “Everything I do is because of the popularity of that show,” Ted Danson said of the series during a […]
ETOnline.com
Cecily Strong Explains Why She Didn't Reveal Her 'Saturday Night Live' Exit Before Her Final Show
This past episode ofSaturday Night Live was a surprisingly emotional one. After 11 seasons as a stand-out talent on the sketch comedy series, Cecily Strong took her final bow as a castmember. The news broke in the afternoon before the show hit the air, with SNL sharing a message of...
The Best Brooklyn Nine-Nine Guest Stars, Ranked
One of the most delightful things about a long-running TV show is the slate of guest stars that often appear over the years. While most popular shows usually boast cool cameos and recurring characters, sitcoms are an especially fun format in which to see familiar (exciting) faces. Brooklyn Nine-Nine already has heavy hitters like Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg in its permanent ensemble, and plenty of its best episodes have been the ones that focus on the core cast, but it's still really delightful to see Jake, Holt, and the rest of the precinct get a little mixed up by a fun new character.
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast
The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer Fondly Recalls Working With Comedian Jack Benny
Chances are, the endless laughs and quotable lines from some of your favorite "Simpsons" characters can be attributed to the immense talents of Harry Shearer. Shearer's first film role was in an Abbott and Costello comedy, and he later appeared in such notable productions as "The Truman Show," "This Is Spinal Tap," and the 1998 "Godzilla" remake. But he is best known for his many beloved voices on the hit animated sitcom, "The Simpsons." From everyone's favorite neighbor, Ned Flanders and everyone's least favorite boss, Mr. Burns, to the hilariously pathetic Principal Skinner and too many more to count, Shearer's comedic chops and vocal talents have helped bring to life some of television's most iconic names and moments.
How South Park's Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Feel About Offending Their Audiences
Over the 25 years that "South Park" has remained on the air, it has managed to attack every possible group it can by being an equal-opportunity offender. No one is safe from the animated show's satire, whether it's Tom Cruise and Scientology or Kanye West and fish sticks. Celebrities, politics, religion, and other taboo topics make up the usual fodder for the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In fact, Russian prosecutors tried in vain to ban the show at one point for fear it would incite religious hatred.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
Rat Race Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy
The term "rat race" usually carries a tremendously negative connotation. According to the Britannica Dictionary, the term is "the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard to compete with others for money, power, status, etc." Usually used for the daily grind of waking up, going to work, and repeating the process, many people don't get warm and fuzzy feelings when describing the communal experience of what is known as the rat race.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
