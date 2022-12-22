ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong Breaks Silence on Midseason Departure

Though many thought Cecily Strong would be one of the many actors not returning to Saturday Night Live after the end of Season 47, the comedian shocked the world when she returned for the sketch comedy's 48th season. Upon her Season 48 return, Strong set the record for the longest-tenured female actor to ever grace Studio 8H. Fast-forward to December 17th and the last episode before the show's holiday break, and Strong revealed she was departing the show for good. Now, she's released a statement on her decision to leave 30 Rock.
‘SNL’ Gifts Fans A ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke Palmer

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel. The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already...
The Best Brooklyn Nine-Nine Guest Stars, Ranked

One of the most delightful things about a long-running TV show is the slate of guest stars that often appear over the years. While most popular shows usually boast cool cameos and recurring characters, sitcoms are an especially fun format in which to see familiar (exciting) faces. Brooklyn Nine-Nine already has heavy hitters like Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg in its permanent ensemble, and plenty of its best episodes have been the ones that focus on the core cast, but it's still really delightful to see Jake, Holt, and the rest of the precinct get a little mixed up by a fun new character.
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script

Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast

The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer Fondly Recalls Working With Comedian Jack Benny

Chances are, the endless laughs and quotable lines from some of your favorite "Simpsons" characters can be attributed to the immense talents of Harry Shearer. Shearer's first film role was in an Abbott and Costello comedy, and he later appeared in such notable productions as "The Truman Show," "This Is Spinal Tap," and the 1998 "Godzilla" remake. But he is best known for his many beloved voices on the hit animated sitcom, "The Simpsons." From everyone's favorite neighbor, Ned Flanders and everyone's least favorite boss, Mr. Burns, to the hilariously pathetic Principal Skinner and too many more to count, Shearer's comedic chops and vocal talents have helped bring to life some of television's most iconic names and moments.
How South Park's Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Feel About Offending Their Audiences

Over the 25 years that "South Park" has remained on the air, it has managed to attack every possible group it can by being an equal-opportunity offender. No one is safe from the animated show's satire, whether it's Tom Cruise and Scientology or Kanye West and fish sticks. Celebrities, politics, religion, and other taboo topics make up the usual fodder for the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In fact, Russian prosecutors tried in vain to ban the show at one point for fear it would incite religious hatred.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid

With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
Rat Race Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy

The term "rat race" usually carries a tremendously negative connotation. According to the Britannica Dictionary, the term is "the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard to compete with others for money, power, status, etc." Usually used for the daily grind of waking up, going to work, and repeating the process, many people don't get warm and fuzzy feelings when describing the communal experience of what is known as the rat race.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot

Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
