fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation
A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
Trial for Young Thug, others could last up to 1 year, prosecutor estimates
ATLANTA - Attorneys prosecuting the racketeering case against Young Thug and several other people asked the Fulton County Judge overseeing the trial to provide a broad estimate of the timeline to potential jurors. On Thursday, attorneys for both sides were discussing jury selection topics with Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville....
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two...
accesswdun.com
Authorities searching for suspect in Hall County armed robbery
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Hall County early Thursday evening. According to a press release from the agency, authorities were called to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway at about 6 p.m. An initial...
New Jersey man accused in ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in suburban Atlanta
MARIETTA, Ga. — A New Jersey man is accused of attempting to break into a suburban Atlanta home in what police are calling a “bizarre” attack. Harjit Singh, 32, of Vineland, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony invasion, felony terroristic threats, obstruction, aggravated battery, and criminal damage in the second degree, according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County ballet robbed of thousands of dollars
A Gwinnett County ballet company says it's out nearly $20,000 after two of its trailers were stolen. It was all caught on camera. Those trailers contained props costumes and other essentials needed for its production of “The Nutcracker.”
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
claytoncrescent.org
Shooting at former mayoral candidate’s home
UPDATE 12/23, 2:22 p.m.: ADDS 1 wounded (not Gunn) Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting at the home of former mayoral candidate Delores Gunn. Police say one person—not Gunn—was wounded in the incident around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Clayton Crescent attempted to reach Gunn, who works in medical records, via phone and e-mail Thursday morning but got no answer.
WJCL
Suspect facing domestic terrorism charge for 'violent acts' at planned training site in Georgia
ATLANTA — A man has been charged with domestic terrorism while in Atlanta, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office. Francis Carroll, 22, of Maine, faces charges of domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, interference with government property and criminal trespass. According to the district attorney's office, the case against...
Deputies searching for suspect with machete who robbed convenience store in north Georgia
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday evening. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot while trying to run over Cartersville police officer, officials say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police officers shot a man who tried to run one of them down with an SUV at around midnight on Friday. Police said the suspect was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. Officers were serving an arrest warrant on...
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
Sixth defendant in sweeping YSL indictment negotiates plea deal
ATLANTA — A sixth defendant charged in the sweeping gang indictment involving rapper Young Thug entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday. Antonio Sumlin, 32, who is also known as “Obama,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organizations act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
fox5atlanta.com
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
