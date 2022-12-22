ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation

A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trial for Young Thug, others could last up to 1 year, prosecutor estimates

ATLANTA - Attorneys prosecuting the racketeering case against Young Thug and several other people asked the Fulton County Judge overseeing the trial to provide a broad estimate of the timeline to potential jurors. On Thursday, attorneys for both sides were discussing jury selection topics with Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville....
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for suspect in Hall County armed robbery

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Hall County early Thursday evening. According to a press release from the agency, authorities were called to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway at about 6 p.m. An initial...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Jersey man accused in ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in suburban Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A New Jersey man is accused of attempting to break into a suburban Atlanta home in what police are calling a “bizarre” attack. Harjit Singh, 32, of Vineland, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony invasion, felony terroristic threats, obstruction, aggravated battery, and criminal damage in the second degree, according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County ballet robbed of thousands of dollars

A Gwinnett County ballet company says it's out nearly $20,000 after two of its trailers were stolen. It was all caught on camera. Those trailers contained props costumes and other essentials needed for its production of “The Nutcracker.”
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Shooting at former mayoral candidate’s home

UPDATE 12/23, 2:22 p.m.: ADDS 1 wounded (not Gunn) Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting at the home of former mayoral candidate Delores Gunn. Police say one person—not Gunn—was wounded in the incident around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Clayton Crescent attempted to reach Gunn, who works in medical records, via phone and e-mail Thursday morning but got no answer.
FOREST PARK, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sixth defendant in sweeping YSL indictment negotiates plea deal

ATLANTA — A sixth defendant charged in the sweeping gang indictment involving rapper Young Thug entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday. Antonio Sumlin, 32, who is also known as “Obama,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organizations act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

