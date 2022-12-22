Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
ringsidenews.com
Rick Ross Unapologetic About Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after and beloved rappers in the pro wrestling world. He is also a huge pro wrestling fan and is no stranger to appearing on AEW television from time to time. He also appeared during this week’s Dynamite, where Ross dropped a huge f-bomb that shocked fans. It seems Ross is not apologetic about what he said at all.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Documents Aftermath Of Nasty Car Crash: 'Any Day Can Be Your Last'
Lil Durk looks to have been involved in a nasty car accident and documented the aftermath on social media. In an Instagram post on Saturday (December 18), the Chicago rap star shared a photo of a black SUV on its side in the middle of a road with pieces of the vehicle scattered on the ground nearby.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Is Said To Have Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Vince McMahon has been known as the pioneer who revolutionized the wrestling industry forever. He is the reason his former company, WWE, is a global phenomenon today and has passed many of his traits to his family members. However, a former WWE star believes Triple H would have been the ideal son Vince desired.
ringsidenews.com
Swerve Strickland Gets New Stable On AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland teased the dissolution of Swerve In Our Glory on the road to Dynamite. Tonight, Swerve finally betrayed his former teammate and debuted a new stable in the process. Swerve Strickland tricked Keith Lee into getting inside the ring on Dynamite tonight. Strickland had Rick Ross as the mediator....
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Wanted To Keep Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance A Surprise
Sasha Banks has remained one of the biggest topics of discussion all year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This had a ripple effect and brought about quite a few changes in WWE. A lot of people also supported Sasha Banks throughout it all. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans can’t wait for her upcoming NJPW appearance. With her NJPW appearance set to take place soon, it seems the company is planning to make her appearance a surprise.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage On AEW Dynamite
AEW’s women’s division has some of the most exciting stars performing each week on their television programming. However, there has been one star missing from the action for quite a while, Thunder Rosa. A recent report suggests that Rosa was present backstage on an AEW show, with a tentative timetable for her return.
