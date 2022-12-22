ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Former five-star Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU

Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJHL

Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent

Greeneville, TN — The ink was flowing this afternoon at Greeneville high school where two of their star football players put pen to paper. Starting with wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs who signeed a national letter of intent to play football for the Mercer Bears out of the Socon…. Dabbs, who had 97 receptions for over […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
NOLA.com

Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential

Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says

The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
HAMMOND, LA
WJHL

Local power companies: 15-minute rolling power blackout mandate lifted

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is one of many electric companies that implemented 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide, according to a news release from the power company on Friday. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) mandated the temporary outages. The power company did not release a map of blackout locations and times. As of 1 p.m., […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

