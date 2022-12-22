Read full article on original website
LSU basketball team getting ready to see how it measures up to SEC's best
While every game is important when you are trying to build a résumé to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid in March, some have more meaning than others. Early January, or late December in the case of the Southeastern Conference, is where the rubber really starts to meet the road.
Former five-star Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU
Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
Meet Zalance Heard, LSU's new confident and 'country strong' 5-star offensive tackle
When Zalance Heard lived near the Arkansas border, life took place outside. The village of Bonita didn’t offer much indoor entertainment, so he rode all-terrain vehicles through the mud and hunted in the woods. His family often set up bonfires on tractor tire rims, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over the flames.
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purude, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent
Greeneville, TN — The ink was flowing this afternoon at Greeneville high school where two of their star football players put pen to paper. Starting with wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs who signeed a national letter of intent to play football for the Mercer Bears out of the Socon…. Dabbs, who had 97 receptions for over […]
Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential
Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says
The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
Local power companies: 15-minute rolling power blackout mandate lifted
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is one of many electric companies that implemented 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide, according to a news release from the power company on Friday. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) mandated the temporary outages. The power company did not release a map of blackout locations and times. As of 1 p.m., […]
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching for miles through the...
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father
GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son. Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.
Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
East Tennessee man sentenced for federal prison for embezzling nearly $350,000
A man from East Tennessee was sentenced to federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to a scheme in which he used thousands of dollars from fraudulently-submitted construction invoices on personal expenses.
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given financial inducements to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
