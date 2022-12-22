With so much great anime released in 2022, there's plenty to be excited about for people around the world who are eager to catch anime right when it comes out in Japan. Both longtime fans and newcomers alike don't just want to watch anime — they want to be up to date on the latest hits. With many highly anticipated anime series and movies, both new and returning, set to air in 2023, we see no reason to expect this trend to change. Anime is truly for everyone, and this list of 2023's new anime highlights should have something for everyone.

3 HOURS AGO