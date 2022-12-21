Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Trey Holly signs with LSU & Cam Hill signs with Louisiana Tech
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s three straight state championship appearances were anchored by Trey Holly on offense and Cam Hill on defense. Louisiana’s all-time leading rusher certainly caught the attention of LSU’s coaching staff as well as colleges all over the nation. Holly ultimately chose to be a Tiger and will head to Baton Rouge in January for early enrollment. For Cam Hill, the 6′3 defensive back is staying very close to home and will join Louisiana Tech’s defensive roster. Hill finished with over 90 tackles and 3 interceptions his senior year.
The Coldest Independence Bowl Played In Shreveport, So Far
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is shaping up to be a record breaking game, before the teams even hit town. This year's Indy Bowl could be the coldest of all time. Right now, the Weather Channel is calling for a high temperature of 29 degrees on Friday. Which means...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Like father, like son, 36 years later
I had the privilege of writing a story 36 years ago of an impressive buck taken by the late Tommy Simmons of Ruston. On November 13, 1986, Simmons was hunting in northern Lincoln Parish when a buster of a buck stepped out and he dropped the 12-point. I still recall the emotion Simmons shared with me as he told his story. Although this was before antler score and measurements were in vogue, his buck was likely in the 160-inch class.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport
Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
earnthenecklace.com
Destinee Patterson Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
With her lively attitude and professional demeanor, KSLA-TV’s Destinee Patterson makes watching the news fun. The people of Shreveport have watched her grow over the last two and a half years. However, Destinee Patterson is leaving KSLA News 12 in December 2022. News 12 viewers have many questions regarding her departure, and they especially want to know if she’ll be leaving Shreveport for her new adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested for attempted murder
Two men are in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Garden Street. Jaylon C. Reynolds, 18, of Grambling, and Ethan M. Johnson, 21, of Ruston, were arrested Saturday after a second shooting at the EZ Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street in Ruston.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
ktalnews.com
Jackson meets with new constituents in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman for District E, Dr. Alan Jackson, met with his new base of constituents on Saturday to learn more about the concerns of citizens of Cedar Grove. Redistricting brought about changes for some citizens in Cedar Grove, who Jackson will represent due to changes...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
kalb.com
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact authorities at […]
KTBS
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
