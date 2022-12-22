ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Suspected Crack Dealer Shot At Chicopee Cops During Raid: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMx7c_0jquTxlK00
Austin Colson Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Police said a suspected crack dealer shot at them as they tried to break down his front door during a raid this week.

Austin Colson faces 14 weapon and drug charges stemming from the Tuesday, Dec. 20, raid at his Belcher Street apartment, Chicopee police said.

Police officials said Chicopee narcotics officers and FBI agents with the gang task force knocked on Colson's door and announced their intentions, but after he refused to answer, they started to batter it down. That's when they heard a gunshot from inside the house, authorities said, and then the heavy footsteps of a man running away.

Colson burst through a second doorway as he tried to escape, but officers arrested him after a brief struggle, Chicopee police said.

Officers noticed a fresh bullet hole in a dresser near the front door and could smell gunpowder in the air. They found a stolen pistol inside the apartment that had recently been fired once but jammed when the bullet casing got lodged as it was ejected, police said.

Along with the gun, officers said they found crack, marijuana, and drug-selling paraphernalia.

Chicopee police Colson is charged with:

  • Five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon​
  • possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance
  • resisting arrest
  • possession of a large-capacity firearm (handgun)
  • possession of a large-capacity firearm (feeding device capable of holding 15 rounds)
  • discharging a firearm within 500ft of a building
  • improper storage of a large-capacity firearm
  • possession of a large-capacity firearm in the commission of a felony
  • receiving stolen property worth more than $1200
  • possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance
  • possession of ammunition without an FID card

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Gunman, Victims All Sentenced In Hadley Walmart Shooting: DA

A shooting at a Hadley Walmart bathroom in 2021 has landed the confessed gunman and his two victims in prison, authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas, 27, of Chicopee, has been held without bail since the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting that seriously wounded two teenagers, Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced him to four years in state prison after Alvarez-Vargas pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm; and unlawful possession of ammunition, the prosecutor said.
HADLEY, NY
Bristol Press

Case involving victim who was stabbed in eye in Bristol sent to higher court

BRISTOL – A Bristol woman who faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s eye has had her matter transferred to where the most serious cases are prosecuted. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, learned of the transfer during a recent appearance in New Britain Superior Court – where she faces charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
HARTFORD, CT
communityadvocate.com

Worcester sheriff warns about recent phone scams

REGION – Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis is warning residents about a recent phone scam in which the caller claims they are a sheriff’s office employee and tells victims that there is an arrest warrant in their name or the name of a loved one. To avoid going...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
435K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy