Pay Away the Layaway gifts $10K to Miami Valley families

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — WHIO-TV, Burlington, and the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway teamed up to bring some early holiday cheer to families who need it.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs was there to surprise 10 families with a $1,000 gift card to Burlington.

“We have nothing for Christmas so this is us getting started. It’s just really been a rough few months, so it’s really going to help us get Christmas going,” Taria Williams said.

Jennifer Stevens said she was “excited” after receiving her gift card.

“Now I know my kids will have a good Christmas. I have three biological kids, and I took custody of two, some assistance was cut and this came just in time,” Stevens said.

Since Pay Away the Layaway has helped 10,000 families, they had the chance to hit the losing bell today at NASDAQ.

