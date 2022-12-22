Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Rick Ross Unapologetic About Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after and beloved rappers in the pro wrestling world. He is also a huge pro wrestling fan and is no stranger to appearing on AEW television from time to time. He also appeared during this week’s Dynamite, where Ross dropped a huge f-bomb that shocked fans. It seems Ross is not apologetic about what he said at all.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Nikki Cross Teases Return Of Former Stable
Welcome back? Stables have been a huge part of WWE for decades and that will likely continue to be the case for a long time to come. The idea makes perfect sense as a stable allows several wrestlers to get television time at once while often uniting under a common theme. Now a current WWE star is teasing the return of a stable which did not get the best chance in the company.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status
When Adam Cole debuted with AEW in 2021 it was seen as a big moment for the All Elite Wrestling. Cole was pushed as one of the top stars in AEW in the months that followed but unfortunately the former NXT Champion has been out of action for months now.
PWMania
AEW Registers Trademark for New Tag Team Name
The trademark rights to “SAP” have been secured by AEW. The company applied for the term on December 19 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: SAP™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Is Said To Have Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Vince McMahon has been known as the pioneer who revolutionized the wrestling industry forever. He is the reason his former company, WWE, is a global phenomenon today and has passed many of his traits to his family members. However, a former WWE star believes Triple H would have been the ideal son Vince desired.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
ringsidenews.com
Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage On AEW Dynamite
AEW’s women’s division has some of the most exciting stars performing each week on their television programming. However, there has been one star missing from the action for quite a while, Thunder Rosa. A recent report suggests that Rosa was present backstage on an AEW show, with a tentative timetable for her return.
