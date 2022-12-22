Read full article on original website
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
Pretty Vee Confirms She And Rick Ross Go Together Real Bad
During an appearance on REVOLT's 'Black Girl Stuff', Pretty Vee discussed what she admires about her new boo Rick Ross.
Logan Paul Backs Down From Wiz Khalifa’s Offer To Fight Him
Logan Paul gained a lot of attention as a part-time member of the WWE roster in 2022. Fans and wrestlers from different companies praised him for his performance in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, Paul was recently given the opportunity to join the MMA ranks of the Professional Fighters League, but he declined the offer.
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Declined Chance To Make WWE Return
All Elite Wrestling has signed a ton of talent ever since its beginning, including several former WWE wrestlers. Fans and veteran wrestlers have also criticized AEW for their booking over the past year, and many have demanded a number of talents to return to WWE. However, according to recent reports, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland both declined the offer.
Vince McMahon Appears During WWE SmackDown
Vince McMahon may have relinquished his corporate responsibilities in WWE, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely gone from the company. The former WWE Chief Operating Officer was just shown on SmackDown. WWE aired a video package to hype up the arrival of John Cena during SmackDown this week....
Vince McMahon Wanted To Fire WWE Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Vince McMahon is a billionaire and is certainly larger than life, in more ways than one. In fact, there have been many crazy stories about him over the years, most of which are actually true. No matter how many new stories come out about Vince McMahon’s bizarre behavior, fans continue to be shocked. It seems McMahon even wanted to fire a writer for entering his office without knocking.
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have ‘The Diva Look’ & Needed To Lose Weight
Athena was one of the highlights of WWE NXT’s women’s division during her time in WWE. However, this was due to her two runs on NXT, as her main roster run was largely forgettable. Athena had a different look than most women in NXT at that time, and fans didn’t fail to notice that. Athena didn’t look like a stereotypical diva during her time in WWE, and it seems the company told her that to her face during a tryout.
NJPW Wanted To Keep Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance A Surprise
Sasha Banks has remained one of the biggest topics of discussion all year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This had a ripple effect and brought about quite a few changes in WWE. A lot of people also supported Sasha Banks throughout it all. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans can’t wait for her upcoming NJPW appearance. With her NJPW appearance set to take place soon, it seems the company is planning to make her appearance a surprise.
Kevin Owens’ SmackDown Absence Changed Plan For John Cena Appearance
Kevin Owens is a major component of WWE programming, and as the countdown to WrestleMania intensifies, his significance will probably only increase. Last week’s SmackDown was meant to feature him on television, but things didn’t work out as expected. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segment with John...
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
Stephanie McMahon Saved John Cena From Getting Fired By WWE
Stephanie McMahon currently holds the power to run WWE in her own way. She alongside WWE President Nick Khan serve as co-CEOs, taking over the reins after her father Vince McMahon retired in 2022. Stephanie is also responsible for saving the career of the Franchise Player, John Cena, who became the biggest star in the industry.
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
Reby Hardy Says She’s Not Signing With AEW
Tony Khan has brought a revolution in the wrestling business with the formation of his promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2019. Khan has done brilliantly in making AEW a direct competitor to WWE with the addition of various top-tier talent from across the world. However, it seems that one star might not be joining him anytime soon, and that is Reby Hardy.
Kevin Nash Wants Vince McMahon To Stay Retired So WWE Stock Will Keep Going Up
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for many years and ruled the company, right down to the very last detail. That all changed earlier this year after he was accused of sexual assault and the eventual hush money scandal that followed. Recent reports had then suggested that McMahon planned on returning to WWE, which many fans and even pro wrestlers were vehemently against. In fact, even Kevin Nash wants McMahon to stay retired.
Jon Moxley Drags AEW Wrestlers For Being Injury Prone During Dynamite
Jon Moxley legitimately knocked out Adam Page with a lariat during their title match on a previous episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Tonight, Mox called out several AEW talent for being injury prone. Jon Moxley cut a promo before his match with Darius Martin of Top Flight during the Holiday...
Vince McMahon Is Said To Have Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Vince McMahon has been known as the pioneer who revolutionized the wrestling industry forever. He is the reason his former company, WWE, is a global phenomenon today and has passed many of his traits to his family members. However, a former WWE star believes Triple H would have been the ideal son Vince desired.
Sami Zayn Says Working With Logan Paul Was Like Hitting A Gold Mine
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns recently battled in an amazing match at WWE Crown Jewel. Although he lost the match, Logan Paul was praised for his mind boggling performance. The leadup to the match say Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa took shots at Paul. Speaking to SI.com in...
Kevin Owens Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In His Current WWE Contract
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. Having been a part of WWE for 8 years now, Kevin Owens has developed a huge sense of loyalty towards the company. As such, Owens thinks it’s a no-brainer he will re-sign with WWE again.
Rick Ross Drops F-bomb During Live Promo On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross was certainly the highlight of Swerve Strickland’s segment with Keith Lee during a previous episode of Dynamite. Tonight, the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped an f-bomb on live television. Rick Ross was on Dynamite tonight to mediate a one-on-one meeting between Lee and Strickland. The rapper joined Keith Lee...
