Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
LSU basketball team getting ready to see how it measures up to SEC's best
While every game is important when you are trying to build a résumé to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid in March, some have more meaning than others. Early January, or late December in the case of the Southeastern Conference, is where the rubber really starts to meet the road.
LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the passing of Willie Sims, a member of the university’s 1981 NCAA Final Four Team. According to the university, Sims died at the age of 64 on Friday, Dec. 23. The university added that he had been in a hospital since suffering a heart attack in August.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
LSU not done after first big wave of the early signing period
LSU coach Brian Kelly has strong confidence in what his program was able to accomplish during the early signing period. This is a 25 man freshman class that Kelly believes can come in and start competing for playing time right away not just because of their talent and potential. But with over a year’s worth of evidence to support justifying signing such a large portion of freshmen to the roster, Kelly is more convinced than ever that this program can get younger and still compete at the highest level because of the player development program that’s been established.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU adds 7 transfers, including elite FCS cornerback
LSU has officially added 7 transfers to its already stacked roster for 2023, and it’s a group that includes 4 defensive linemen, 2 cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly said in a news release on Friday. One of those cornerbacks is from an unlikely place but...
BREAKING: LSU Signs Southeastern CB Zy Alexander
Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Zy Alexander has signed with the LSU Tigers, the program announced Friday morning. Alexander joins a transfer portal class with seven total members, providing Brian Kelly’s squad with a seasoned veteran in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La. has had a productive...
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU last Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU during the Early Signing Period. The Tigers...
Grading LSU football's 2023 early signing period offensive haul
Keep in mind these grades are just on evaluating the freshmen class that LSU has just finished off in the early signing period. There are likely more pieces to come via the.
tigerdroppings.com
Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
KTBS
Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions
BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles. The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims,...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown's Dwight Johnson Jr., Tarez Hamilton sign with college football programs
Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs. Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
NOLA.com
Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential
Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas
When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU to launch four online cannabis certificate programs in 2023
LSU announced it will launch four online medical cannabis education certificate programs beginning in January. The noncredit programs are aimed at training professionals in health care, retail, cultivation, regulation and advocacy fields related to Louisiana’s medical marijuana market. Nationally, jobs in the cannabis field are on a trajectory to...
wbrz.com
Retiring WBRZ general manager honored as TV's best
BATON ROUGE – National media trade publication Broadcasting and Cable recognized retiring WBRZ General Manager Rocky Daboval as among the best in the business this week. “This is more of a Lifetime Achievement award for the legendary executive,” the magazine wrote of Daboval, adding his management legacy is “all about relationships.”
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
