ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont.

The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okchg_0jquTcTJ00
Another earthquake has been recorded in California

Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3.

The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded 1.5 miles north of Union City, the USGS said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude quake struck San Leandro -- also in the Bay Area -- around 8.34am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzoTJ_0jquTcTJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9TyG_0jquTcTJ00

Tuesday's earthquake destroyed roads and homes and left the surrounding county without power, leading Governor Newsom to declare a state of emergency for Humboldt County.

The county updated its statement on Wednesday to reflect an increased number of injured individuals.

At least 17 injuries have been reported since Tuesday's quake.

“Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake," the statement continued.

Power and gas remain shut off for customers in the area.

Officials continue to assess the damage to the area.

As of Wednesday evening, 30 homes and one commercial structure have been deemed unsafe.

Some roads, including State Route 211 at Fernbridge remain closed due to damage sustained during the quake.

Comments / 70

Human Family
2d ago

Sending Prayers That God Makes Away Out For The Righteous. Oh Allah, Grant us security and guidance. Grant us substance and set right our afairs and exalt us. Amen 🙏🏾 🙌🏽

Reply(2)
12
Jesse Lopez
2d ago

the big 12.9 earthquake is going to rock the whole nation volcanoes are going to blast off and leaving lead Ash and lava all over the place going to warm up then it going to freeze the whole planet

Reply(14)
12
Susan Graham
2d ago

If the state wants electric cars during an earthquake they would not work.

Reply(15)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake comes after San Leandro was rattled by a 2.9 quake around 8: 34...
UNION CITY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

6.4 Earthquake Hits Northern California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California early Tuesday, killing two and injuring 11, reported Fox News. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert cautioning residents of “widespread damages to roads and homes.” Thousands have been left without electricity. “Due to a large earthquake, widespread...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
922K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy