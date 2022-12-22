Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state

ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont.

The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

Another earthquake has been recorded in California

Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3.

The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded 1.5 miles north of Union City, the USGS said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude quake struck San Leandro -- also in the Bay Area -- around 8.34am.

Tuesday's earthquake destroyed roads and homes and left the surrounding county without power, leading Governor Newsom to declare a state of emergency for Humboldt County.

The county updated its statement on Wednesday to reflect an increased number of injured individuals.

At least 17 injuries have been reported since Tuesday's quake.

“Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake," the statement continued.

Power and gas remain shut off for customers in the area.

Officials continue to assess the damage to the area.

As of Wednesday evening, 30 homes and one commercial structure have been deemed unsafe.

Some roads, including State Route 211 at Fernbridge remain closed due to damage sustained during the quake.