King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
King Charles Allegedly Blackmailed Queen Elizabeth Into Giving Camilla 'Queen Consort' Title

Though Prince Charles was the rightful heir to his mother Queen Elizabeth's throne, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, was reportedly never slated to receive the prestigious title — until the dad-of-two made a dirty deal with the late monarch.In Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III, a source claimed Charles used brother Prince Andrew's sexual assault scandal to ensure his leading lady's position.Andrew always denied the accusations Virginia Giuffre made against him and they eventually settled out of court with a multimillion-dollar deal, but according to an insider, Charles could have prevented things from wrapping up so...
This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
Kate Middleton's Friend Refutes Meghan Markle's 'Formality' Claim: She's A 'Big Hugger'

Despite Meghan Markle hinting that Kate Middleton comes off rather stiff when meeting her, the latter's pal claimed that couldn't be farther from the truth. "Kate's a big hugger," a friend of the Princess of Wales spilled after Meghan made her claims in the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."Kate's pal commented on her warm greeting to a news outlet days after Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries was released, in which the Duchess of Sussex recalled the...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
