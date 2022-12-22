Read full article on original website
King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert
No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
King Charles Allegedly Blackmailed Queen Elizabeth Into Giving Camilla 'Queen Consort' Title
Though Prince Charles was the rightful heir to his mother Queen Elizabeth's throne, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, was reportedly never slated to receive the prestigious title — until the dad-of-two made a dirty deal with the late monarch.In Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III, a source claimed Charles used brother Prince Andrew's sexual assault scandal to ensure his leading lady's position.Andrew always denied the accusations Virginia Giuffre made against him and they eventually settled out of court with a multimillion-dollar deal, but according to an insider, Charles could have prevented things from wrapping up so...
This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle
The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south. The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales pairs a sparkling red gown with earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps last night, continuing her recent run of winning fashion moments in the process. The annual fête — also attended by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William — returned this year to welcome hundreds...
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Historians have claimed that King Charles III's great-grandfather was murdered by his own physician
King George V in coronation robesPhoto byRoyal Collection; Public Domain Image. King George V (1865 - 1936) was King of the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936. He also ruled as Emperor of India.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release
Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Body Language Expert Notes Prince George ‘Has Taken Over’ the Lead From Prince William in Family Christmas Photo
A body language expert noticed signs that Prince George was leading the way in the family Christmas photo, taking over the role from Prince William.
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Kate Middleton Criticized for Working Just 90 Engagements This Year
According to data compiled by Reboot, Kate is the ninth-hardest-working royal of 2022, placing behind minor royals such as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Kate Middleton's Friend Refutes Meghan Markle's 'Formality' Claim: She's A 'Big Hugger'
Despite Meghan Markle hinting that Kate Middleton comes off rather stiff when meeting her, the latter's pal claimed that couldn't be farther from the truth. "Kate's a big hugger," a friend of the Princess of Wales spilled after Meghan made her claims in the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."Kate's pal commented on her warm greeting to a news outlet days after Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries was released, in which the Duchess of Sussex recalled the...
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
E! News
