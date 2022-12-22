ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

K99

It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air

On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Flights Canceled on Christmas Eve Amid Dangerous Winter Weather

Bad news for holiday travelers. Thousands of flights were reportedly canceled on Christmas Eve amid dangerous winter weather. According to the flight traffic website, Flight Aware, a total of 5,357 flights were canceled on Saturday (December 24th) as a result of the weather. The total delayed flights of the day were 16,678. NBC News further reported that Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Denver International are among the most impacted airports.
ATLANTA, GA
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

How do EVs do in cold weather like this?

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marlene Strickland and her husband Les decided to switch to an all EV household this year. Strickland said that she enjoys her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather, because she can warm the car up without violating any puffer laws and with the garage door down.
BROOMFIELD, CO
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

