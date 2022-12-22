Read full article on original website
Related
Scary Video Shows Chair on Ski Lift With Person on It Fall During Heavy Winds: WATCH
There’s no doubt that skiing and snowboarding come with obvious risks. However, while you’re most likely to suffer injuries on the slopes, even the most experienced skier or rider can’t prevent one type of injury: an incident with ski lifts. Although they’re doubtful, once you’re on the lift, there’s little you can do if the chair lift malfunctions.
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Insane Video Shows Boiling Water Immediately Turn Into Snow in -13 Degree Temperatures Near Denver: WATCH
It’s frosty out there, folks. So frosty that in some parts of the U.S., including Denver, boiling water will turn to snow the second it hits the air. The Twitter account ETrainSquid proved that fact with a video this morning that was filmed just outside of the city, where the temperature was -13 degrees at the time of writing.
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
Colorado Wildfire Quickly Spreads in Boulder County, Causes Hundreds of Evacuations
Hundreds of residents in Boulder County, Colorado, were forced to leave their homes earlier this week after a late-season wildfire broke out. The Sunshine Wildland Fire erupted on the northwest side of Boulder on Monday, December 19, as a house fire. But due to dry and windy conditions, it spread to trees and brush within a matter of hours.
Blog: DIA flight updates as winter storm impacts Christmas travels in Colorado
The busy holiday travel season is on and we're tracking any impacts from the big winter storm that rolled through Colorado and the U.S. this week.
Thousands of Flights Canceled on Christmas Eve Amid Dangerous Winter Weather
Bad news for holiday travelers. Thousands of flights were reportedly canceled on Christmas Eve amid dangerous winter weather. According to the flight traffic website, Flight Aware, a total of 5,357 flights were canceled on Saturday (December 24th) as a result of the weather. The total delayed flights of the day were 16,678. NBC News further reported that Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Denver International are among the most impacted airports.
After 42 hours, Denver finally gets above zero degrees
The arctic cold front isn't done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 westbound remains closed, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:00 a.m.: Snow totals from up and down the Front Range • Eldora - 13 inches • Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches ...
Here's where they filmed 'Christmas Vacation' scenes in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in the Centennial State. The 1989 movie classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to put on the perfect Christmas for his family — filmed many of its scenes in Colorado.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
How do EVs do in cold weather like this?
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marlene Strickland and her husband Les decided to switch to an all EV household this year. Strickland said that she enjoys her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather, because she can warm the car up without violating any puffer laws and with the garage door down.
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
Outsider.com
617K+
Followers
69K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0